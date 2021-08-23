Cannabis business conference heads to Detroit this fall with more than 75 speakers 

The Midwest Cannabis Business Conference will host an in-person conference in Detroit this September.
The two day event is hosted by the National Cannabis Industry Association and will be Sep. 22 - 23 at the TCF Center in Downtown Detroit.
The conference will feature over 75 speakers on a variety of cann-business related topics including accounting and tax strategies, vertical farming, social equity and cannabis in BIPOC communities.
Even with a hefty speaker roster that includes Rebecca Colett, founder of Detroit-based cannabis brand Calyxeum, and Andrew Brisbo, the executive director of Michigan’s Marijuana Regulatory Agency, the MCBC still found the room to include standout keynote speakers.
Former Detroit Lions players Calvin Johnson and Rob Sims are slated to give keynote addresses during the conference. The former offensive linemen recently began heavily promoting their cannabis line, Primitiv, at dispensaries throughout Michigan.
Last month, the state of Michigan garnered over $23 million in tax revenue due to cannabis sales, a new record for the state.
NCIA’s Midwest Cannabis Business Conference will be Wednesday, Sept. 22 - Thursday, Sept. 23 at TCF Center, 1 Washington Blvd, Detroit; Tickets can be purchased at michigancannabisbusinessconference.com.; Early bird tickets are currently $50+ and prices are expected to inflate after Sept. 3.
