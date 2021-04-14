April 14, 2021 Marijuana » One Hitters

Canna Film Fest brings pre-4/20 screening of 'Friday' to Dearborn's Ford-Wyoming Drive-In to benefit cannabis research 

By
click to enlarge "You ain't got no job." - SCREEN GRAB/YOUTUBE
  • Screen grab/YouTube
  • "You ain't got no job."

While the pandemic has made it so many of us “don't have shit to do,” you may want to take a break from organizing your sweatpants by food stains because Friday is coming to a local drive-in theater on Sunday. Pass the dutchie and the dough!



Runners High 5K — a non-profit dedicated to raising money and awareness for cannabis research as well as the benefits of cannabis with a focus on athletes and those interested in athletics — has partnered with its sister organization Kairos Cannabis Research Foundation for some good old fashioned fundraisin' and blazin'.

Among Runners High 5K's upcoming events, a partnership with Gage Cannabis Co., is the Canna Films Festival. The event will include a screening of the 1995 stoner classic Friday starring Ice Cube and the late Detroit actor John “Pops” Witherspoon. The Canna Films Fest is $10 and will take place on Sunday, April 18 at 8:30 p.m. at Ford-Wyoming Drive-In. Per the ticketing website “a majority of the proceeds” will benefit the Kairos Cannabis Research Foundation.

On August 15, Runners High 5K will host a 5K run/walk on Belle Isle and will also benefit cannabis-focused research initiatives supported by the Kairos foundation. The goal? To raise $100,000.

“I look forward to shifting the narrative around cannabis in athletics via research and development,” Diop Shumake, founder of Runner’s High 5K and Kairos Cannabis Foundation said in a press release. “These two special events will help us fund our research in this area.”

Registration for the 5K is $45 and is currently open and can be completed by visiting runsignup.com.

For more information about Runner’s High 5K, visit runhigh5k.com, and to learn more about Kairos Cannabis Foundation visit kairoscannabisfoundation.com.

