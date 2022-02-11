February 11, 2022 News & Views » Michigan News

Email
Print
Share

Canadian officials threaten truck protesters with forced removal if they don’t leave Ambassador Bridge 

By
click to enlarge Ambassador Bridge. - ROXANNE GONZALEZ / SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Roxanne Gonzalez / Shutterstock
  • Ambassador Bridge.

Canadian officials are done talking.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens is seeking a court order on Friday to authorize him to forcibly remove protesters from the Ambassador Bridge.



“The individuals on site are trespassing on municipal property and, if need be, will be removed to allow for the safe and efficient movement of goods across the border,” Dilkens said at a news conference.

Also on Friday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency and pledged to fine and jail protesters who don’t leave the Ambassador Bridge, where a blockade has disrupted international traffic for five days and forced some Michigan automakers to shut down shifts.

For those who defy the order, “there will be consequences, and they will be severe,” Ford said.

“Your right to make a political statement does not outweigh the right of thousands of workers to make a living,” he said, adding, “I will convene cabinet to use legal authorities to urgently enact orders that will make crystal clear it is illegal and punishable to block and impede the movement of goods, people and services along critical infrastructure. This will include protecting international border crossings, 400-series highways, airports, ports, bridges and railways.”

Ford also said protesters who defy the orders will lose their personal or commercial drivers licenses.

"Make no mistake: this is a pivotal moment for our nation,” Ford said. “The eyes of the world are upon us right now, and what they're seeing is not who we are. We must collectively draw a line. We must stand for the values that define us."

On Thursday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer demanded an end to the blockade as it continued to disrupt international supply chains. Some automakers have cut shifts and even shut down plants.

“My message is simple: reopen traffic on the bridge,” Whitmer said in a statement. “The blockade is having a significant impact on Michigan’s working families who are just trying to do their jobs. Our communities and automative, manufacturing, and agricultural businesses are feeling the effects. It’s hitting paychecks and production lines. That is unacceptable.”

As a result of the blockade, Michigan auto workers may lose up to $51 million in wages, according to the Anderson Economic Group.

"This is a serious disruption with significant human impacts," Patrick Anderson, CEO of Anderson Economic Group, told CNN. "With the industry already short-handed and production lines awaiting parts, any further interruption is very costly."

Despite what’s at stake for workers, many Michigan Republicans are showing support for the protesters. Gubernatorial candidates Kevin Rinke and Garrett Soldano have released videos in support of the blockade, and Tudor Dixon and Mike Brown have tweeted in favor of the shutdown.

Former Police Chief James Craig, who is also running for governor as a Republican, said in statement Friday, "I stand with the truckers."

The Republican Governors Association was less sympathetic and managed to blame Whitmer.

“Michigan families and businesses of all sizes are feeling the pinch of Gretchen Whitmer’s inaction as billions of dollars in trade between Michigan and Ontario have been held up in protest of Joe Biden’s and Justin Trudeau’s vaccine mandates,” RGA Spokesman Chris Gustafson said. “Whitmer must work with Biden and repair her relationship with Trudeau, to ease the burden on Michigan businesses, and put an end to the shutdowns that have been brought on by out of touch federal mandates.”

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Michigan News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Michigan News

Most Popular

  1. Michigan woman who claimed to have ‘information’ on insurrection found with cache of guns outside Capitol Police headquarters Read More

  2. U.S. businesses, workers suffer as trucker protests continue unabated at Canada border Read More

  3. Michigan prosecutor declined Giuliani request to seize voting machines for Trump campaign Read More

  4. Rep. Lawrence endorses Stevens over Levin in closely watched Democratic primary Read More

  5. Oakland County to end mask mandate for schools, yet still recommends them Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 9, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News & Views

Arts & Culture

Calendar

Food & Drink

Detroit Guides

Music

Weed

About Metro Times

Best of Detroit

Social Media

© 2022 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation