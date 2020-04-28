Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

April 28, 2020 Marijuana » Marijuana News

Email
Print
Share

Canadian nurse tried to smuggle 150 lbs. of weed into Detroit 

By
click to enlarge Ambassador Bridge. - VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

A Canadian nurse was stopped by agents at at the U.S.-Canadian border last week when it was discovered she was attempting to smuggle 150 lbs. of marijuana into Detroit.

Clad in a nurse's scrubs and a lab coat, Terri Lynn Maxwell, 48, of Amherstburg, Ontario, told authorities she was going to treat COVID-19 patients at Henry Ford Hospital, and presented a placard issued by Canada Border Services Agency showing that showed her status as a first responder. The border is closed to nonessential business due to the pandemic.

But when Customs inspected her trunk, they found 143 vacuum-sealed bags of pot, Fox 2 Detroit reported.

U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider condemned the woman for exploiting the coronavirus crisis and her status as a first responder.



"At a time when health care professionals are working overtime to keep us safe, it’s really shameful that anyone would exploit their status as a nurse to smuggle any kind of drug into our country," Schneider said, according to The Detroit News. "To stop the spread of the coronavirus, our Canadian border is open only for essential travel — and smuggling in marijuana simply isn't essential."

Maxwell faces up to 20 years in prison.

It's a new era for marijuana in Michigan. Sign up for our weekly weed newsletter, delivered every Tuesday at 4:20 p.m.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

Jump to comments

Tags: , , , , , ,

Speaking of...

Latest in Marijuana News

More Marijuana News »

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Best CBD Oil: Top 3 Companies Reviewed (2020) Read More

  2. Best CBD Gummies: Pain & Anxiety Relief (2020) Read More

  3. Michigan Supreme Court says state's medical marijuana law doesn’t overrule local zoning ordinances Read More

  4. Recreational weed sales start at New Standard Hazel Park Read More

  5. Marijuana provisioning center New Standard opened in Hazel Park with plans to soon offer delivery Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 22 2020

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation