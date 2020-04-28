Canadian nurse tried to smuggle 150 lbs. of weed into Detroit 

click to enlarge
A Canadian nurse was stopped by agents at at the U.S.-Canadian border last week when it was discovered she was attempting to smuggle 150 lbs. of marijuana into Detroit.
Clad in a nurse's scrubs and a lab coat, Terri Lynn Maxwell, 48, of Amherstburg, Ontario, told authorities she was going to treat COVID-19 patients at Henry Ford Hospital, and presented a placard issued by Canada Border Services Agency showing that showed her status as a first responder. The border is closed to nonessential business due to the pandemic.
But when Customs inspected her trunk, they found 143 vacuum-sealed bags of pot, Fox 2 Detroit
reported.
U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider condemned the woman for exploiting the coronavirus crisis and her status as a first responder.
"At a time when health care professionals are working overtime to keep us safe, it’s really shameful that anyone would exploit their status as a nurse to smuggle any kind of drug into our country," Schneider said, according to The Detroit News
. "To stop the spread of the coronavirus, our Canadian border is open only for essential travel — and smuggling in marijuana simply isn't essential."
Maxwell faces up to 20 years in prison.
