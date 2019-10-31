Businesses hosting job fair for up to 400 cannabis-related jobs in Pontiac 

click to enlarge Shutterstock.com

The developers of a cannabis park in Pontiac are hosting a job fair in November to fill between 300 and 400 positions.Pharmaco Inc. is planning to house a cultivation center, processing facility, and possibly a dispensary in the rear of a new Rubicon Capital development inside the vacant Glenwood Plaza at 43 S. Glenwood. If approved by the city of Pontiac, the project will include a grocery store and shopping center anchored by the cannabis park.Pharmaco expects to eventually hire 300 to 400 part-time and full-time employees with salaries ranging from $15 and $18 an hour. Initially, the company plans to hire 100 workers for harvest-related jobs.A majority of the jobs are expected to go to Pontiac residents. Employees must be 21 years or older. Applicants are encouraged to bring a resume but it’s not required.Job candidates with cannabis-related convictions will get special consideration.“We are excited for the opportunity to be expanding into the City of Pontiac,” Pharmaco Chief Operating Officer Vikas Patel said in a news release. “I believe this development will make a significant and positive impact on the city and its residents.”The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 12 at 43 S. Glenwood Ave. in Pontiac.Over the past several months, Rubicon Capital and Pharmaco have distributed more than 40,000 pounds of food to Pontiac residents.“We are committed to the city of Pontiac and want to do all possible to increase commerce and create jobs in the city, which is on a comeback trail,” Manni Feraiuolo, a principal at Rubicon, said in a news release.