Breeze Maxx (also called BreezeMaxx) is a new portable air conditioner in the market designed for people who wish to keep their bodies cool while on the go. As mentioned on the official website buybreezemaxx.com, this unit can perform multiple functions i.e. it can cool, clean, and circulate the air within your room to make the overall environment favorable. Priced reasonably, Breeze Maxx air conditioner is extremely easy to use and customers can set it anywhere they like.
Summers are right upon us and so is the heat that it brings. This scorching heat can make anyone suffer from a decreased productivity and a lack of motivation to get anything accomplished. In such circumstances, it is important to get something that can protect you from the heat so that you can get done with the daily chores with comfort and ease.
Air conditioners are one such solution but the conventional, full-sized units come with so many expenses that an average person is afraid to get one for himself. For such people who want convenient and more affordable cooling options, it is better to invest in a small-sized, compact air conditioner, such as the Breeze Maxx AC.
Is Breeze Maxx the right solution for you this summer? How does it work and where can you buy it at affordable prices? This in-depth Breeze Maxx AC review will discuss everything.
Breeze Maxx refers to a portable cooling unit that comes with a dual function i.e. it can be used as a cooler as well as a fan. According to buybreezemaxx.com, this device can moderate the temperature inside your room so that you can easily carry out your everyday tasks without getting disturbed by the heat. The best feature of this cooling unit is its portability. Its compact design and small size enable you to carry it anywhere, even to your workplace or to a different room in your house. This eliminates the need to install a separate AC in every room.
Every Breeze Maxx air conditioner comes with multiple settings. All you need to do is choose the right settings and you can use this device as a humidifier, cooler, and fan. The company mentions that it has placed a purifying unit in every Breeze Maxx AC which enables this device to trap all the dust and allergens in the air and make it clean.
Multiple Breeze Maxx reviews have mentioned it as a 4 in 1 air cooling device that utilizes a PolarTEC-coated fan for cooling the surrounding air. Additionally, the air conditioner also comes with a 2-piece water reservoir to help improve the humidity levels in the air and prevent dryness.
The conventional cooling units normally work by removing humidity from the air so that the air can be effectively cooled. These units use metal coils along with other systems to circulate air that has been cooled down via evaporation. Breeze Maxx portable AC adopts a different approach and uses a built-in system to lower the temperature of the room without snatching away moisture from the atmosphere. As a result, users are unlikely to suffer from skin dryness and other related disorders.
As mentioned on the official website, the Breeze Maxx portable AC unit is not only a cooling device but also an air purifier. But how does Breeze Maxx work to accomplish these effects? The mechanisms through which these benefits can be obtained are mentioned below:
The Breeze Maxx cooler works to bring down the air temperature via two systems: a water curtain and a water tank.
As stated by the company multiple times, Breeze Maxx air cooler also possesses the ability to purify the air. As soon as it sucks in the air to cool it down, it also allows it to pass through an air filter. This filter works to remove all allergens and dust particles from the air to clean it. As a result, the air that Breeze Maxx air conditioner releases back in the room can be expected to be cool as well as clean. In the long run, this may save users from different respiratory diseases and allergies including asthma.
According to multiple Breeze Maxx reviews online, this portable possesses several key features and benefits that may make it a worthwhile investment. These features are mentioned below in detail.
An added expense that comes with most air conditioners is the extra fee needed for its installment. However, users do not need to worry about any such fee with Breeze Maxx AC as it is small-sized and portable; hence, does not require any installation. The company mentions that you need to place it on a flat surface for optimal working.
Breeze Maxx portable AC comes with a unique design that is different from the traditional air conditioning system. Moreover, the different modes that it comes with also make it a diverse option to purchase.
According to different Breeze Maxx air cooler reviews, using it is quite simple and straightforward. All you need to do is use water to fill its tank, plug in the device, and start running it right away. If you do not wish to use it as a humidifier, you may not need to add water to its tank as well.
At the moment, there are several discount offers on Breeze Maxx AC. If you wish to purchase one piece, it will cost you around $90, but the rates go down upon ordering bulk deals. More details on Breeze Maxx price can be found below:
Every unit of BreezeMaxx air conditioner comes with a USB charging cable as well as an instruction manual to help users set it up easily. If you are willing to pay an additional cost of $18, the company offers a three-year-long warranty on every order placed through the Breeze Maxx official website.
Every order of BreezeMaxx is also protected by a money-back guarantee that remains valid for up to 30 days, starting from the day of purchase. According to this policy, all users are entitled to get a complete refund in case they are not satisfied with the working of this cooling unit. The presence of this money-back policy goes well in the favor of the company and likely makes it legitimate.
Shipping services are also provided by the company for an additional cost. Normally, it takes around 5 to 7 days for all local orders to reach their required destinations. However, for Breeze Maxx Canada customers, a few additional days might be needed for customs clearance.
To make sure you do not get into any Breeze Maxx scam, place an order through the official website only. You may come across other platforms selling this device. It might be possible to find Breeze Maxx Amazon ads as well. However, keep in mind that the official company has not authorized any other platform to sell this device; hence, all of its listings on other online and physical stores are likely counterfeit and fake.
The company behind Breeze Maxx air cooler is based in New Jersey, U.S., and can be contacted via the following platforms:
The official website as well as several customer reviews deem Breeze Maxx safe to use. However, to maximize its security levels, certain precautionary steps need to be taken by the users. Some of these steps are mentioned below:
Breeze Maxx is a portable air conditioner that can be used to beat the summer heat without investing much in the regular AC units or paying the high electricity bills associated with them. It uses advanced technology to help users stay comfortable even in the scorching sun. Available at reduced prices and additional discounts, it is likely easy on the pocket and can be a great investment in the long run. Get it today at a discounted price while supplies last.
As mentioned on the official Breeze Maxx website, all local customers can expect to receive their orders within 5 to 7 days. However, for international clients, this duration may extend to 15 days.
