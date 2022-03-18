March 18, 2022 Food & Drink » Food News

Blake’s Farms and Cupcake Station collab Bakehouse 46 opens new shop in Plymouth 

By
click to enlarge Cider and doughnuts year-round? Heck yes. - BAKEHOUSE 46/ INSTAGRAM
  • Bakehouse 46/ Instagram
  • Cider and doughnuts year-round? Heck yes.

Bakehouse 46 opened the doors to its newest location today in Plymouth. The cafe is a mashup between Blake's Farms and the Cupcake Station with cider, doughnuts, caramel apples, cupcakes, and bagel sammies on offer.

The new shop, located at 318 S Main St. in Plymouth, will be giving away $46 gift cards and a 15% discount for life to the first 46 customers on Friday, March 18, and Saturday, March 19.



Plus they’ve got happy hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. where all items are 46 cents from March 18 to March 26.

The shop will also have multiple drawings for a chance to win doughnuts or bagel sandwiches for a year and a $250 gift certificate for catering services.

Another chance to get Blake’s cider and doughnuts year-round without having to drive all the way to the apple orchard in Armada sounds pretty sweet to us.

This is the fourth Bakehouse 46 location, joining others in Birmingham, Rochester, and Ann Arbor. The Plymouth location is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

