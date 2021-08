click to enlarge Courtesy photo

The Mountain Goats

Thursday, 8/26: As the world was burning and one day after California-based stalwarts of folk the Mountain Goats wrapped Getting into Knives in 2020, the four-piece drove from Memphis to Muscle Shoals, Alabama to record the band's 20th studio record, Dark in Here. Released earlier this year, Dark in Here could be, at first glance, considered the broody, gloomy, doomy, and desolate companion. But what the John Darnielle-led outfit manages to do is shine a heat lamp on those feelings through subtle and swelling instrumentation and thoughtful lyrics that explore a colorful world in grayscale."Swim right through the night/Break the surface and rise like a geyser/When my time is right," Darnielle sings on the album closer, "Let Me Bathe in Demonic Light," a song that trails off like fireflies dancing at dusk with finger snaps and flute. The Mountain Goats will appear with Laura Cortese & the Dance Cards. — Jerilyn Jordan

Doors open at 7 p.m. at the Royal Oak Music Theatre; 318 W. Fourth St., Royal Oak; 248-399-2980; royaloakmusictheatre.com. Tickets are $30. *Venue requires proof of vaccination

Boyz II Men and En Vogue

Thursday, 8/26: Something magical happened in the early nineties and no, we're not talking about the advent of the Hot Pocket. We're talking about the R&B scene, baby, which filled the airwaves with sensual hits, power ballads, and so much harmonizing. Two of the genre's biggest names have decided to give us the gift of a joint headlining tour and our loins are not ready. Of course we're talking about power trios Boyz II Men and En Vogue. The timelessness of Boyz II Men has propelled the Philadelphia group to become the best-selling R&B group of all time, with more than 64 million albums sold thanks to hits like "End of the Road," "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday," and, our personal favorite, "I'll Make Love to You." What? It's a really sexy song even if you're, like, singing to a Hot Pocket. Anyway, over the years, Boyz II Men have also launched a charity, performed as part of a celebrated Las Vegas residency, earned scores of awards, including a nomination at the CMT Music Awards for their Crossroads performance of "Motownphilly" with country singer Brett Young, and, later, collaborated with Steep Canyon Rangers on a bluegrass track. It's no wonder the Boyz have teamed up with En Vogue, which is recognized as one of the top 5 highest selling American female music groups of all time. Known for hits like "Hold On," "Free Your Mind," "Never Gonna Get It," "Whatta Man feat. Salt N Pepa", and "Don't Let Go," En Vogue continues to surprise and enchant with creative collaborations and genre-shifting. In 2004, they landed on the indie Billboard chart for their sixth record Soul Flower and, in 2019, they collaborated with Chance the Rapper alongside Kierra Sheard and Ari Lennox on "I Got You (Always and Forever)." — Jerilyn Jordan

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. at Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill; 14900 Metropolitan Pkwy., Sterling Heights; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com. Tickets are $39.50+.

King Crimson

Saturday, 8/28: Calling all 21st century schizoid people: this may be your last chance to catch the gods of prog rock in concert, in the states, anway. "Management has said it's very unlikely we'll be back in America," Crimson's Jakko Jaksyzk reveals. "I think they thought announcing it as a kind of farewell tour was a tacky device, and something you end up potentially regretting if you change your mind. But in essence, as I understand it, this'll be the last time we play here." This news for prog rock fans is as if the night sky suddenly was void of stars, in other words,"Starless." Sigh. Well, before we sacrifice ourselves in the "Court of the Crimson King," the "Music Is Our Friend" tour finds lead guitarist and Crimson co-founder Robert Fripp joined by bassist Tony Levin, multi-instrumentalist Mel Collins, drummers Pat Mastelotto, Gavin Harrison, and Jeremy Stacey, and vocalist/multi-instrumentalist Jaksyzk. For most, King Crimson is as notorious for being a turnstile of membership and hiatus as they are for their meticulous mastery of anti-gravitational arrangements, an ouroboros of rapture and climax. King Crimson has never been anything but ambitious. Just look at "benign dictator" Fripp, who has been kept us wildly entertained during the pandemic when he and his wife of 35 years, Toyah Wilcox launched a YouTube series where they titillatingly cover hit songs by Nirvana, David Bowie, Foo Fighters, Guns N' Roses, Metallica, and Britney Spears. — Jerilyn Jordan

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre; 3554 Walton Blvd., Rochester Hills; 313-471-7000; Tickets are $59.50+.

Hazel Park Art Fair

Saturday, 8/28-Sun 8/29: Like so many community events, the Hazel Park Art Fair is making a triumphant return after taking a hiatus and will showcase the work of more than 70 established and up and coming artists across a variety of mediums, all of whom will be displaying their creations at Green Acres Park. In addition to art vendors, folks can enjoy live music, aerialists, and food trucks and vendors, as well as a charity craft beer tent, where proceeds will benefit a local nonprofit focused on food insecurity within our community. Families with children can enjoy a free "Take & Create" art kit which contains a simple craft that families can work on at home after they soak in some inspiration at the fair. —Jerilyn Jordan

Event runs 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29; 620 W. Woodward Hts., Hazel Park; hpartfair.org. Event is free.

Blake's 6th Annual Cider Dayze

Saturday, 8/28-Sunday, 8/29: It doesn't have to be autumn to desire some cider. Or in the case of Blake's 6th Annual Cider Dayze event, lots of cider ... and craft beer ... and wine. Touted as the largest premier craft cider and beer festival in the Midwest, Cider Dayze returns with alcoholic offerings from more than 50 regional craft breweries, cideries, and wineries including Arbor Brewing Co., Bell's Brewery, Eastern Market Brewing Company, Odd Side Ales, Tilted Axis Brewing Company, Short's Brewing Company, Virtue Cider, and, of course, Blake's Hard Cider. The two-day festival will also feature food trucks, lawn games, a silent disco, a beer stein holding competition, and live music from Uptown All Stars, St. Thomas Boys, Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers, and the Gobies. Tickets include nine drink tickets and a commemorative tasting glass. —Jerilyn Jordan

Event runs noon-7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28 and noon-5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29; at Blake's Hard Cider, 17985 Armada Center Rd., Armada; blakefarms.com. Tickets are $40+, designated driver tickets are $20 and include two non-alcoholic drinks.

Tinder Live with Lane Moore

Wednesday, 9/1: It's no secret that being single can be both liberating and totally humiliating, especially when it comes to using dating apps. Like, how many young Republicans holding sea bass or duck-faced face-tuned babes does it take until you swipe right on the one? While you worsen your carpal tunnel syndrome searching for someone to eat gelato with (or someone to eat your gelato), you might as well laugh about the process with comedian, New York Times best-selling author, Onion contributor, and former Cosmopolitan Magazine's sex and relationships editor Lane Moore. Voted one of Brooklyn Magazine's "50 Funniest People in Brooklyn," Moore is bringing her popular improvised and interactive comedy show, Tinder Live, on the road — and no one is safe, including Moore. Tinder Live is just as it sounds, but is always filled with surprises, as Moore trudges through the trenches of Tinder, swiping, and messaging along the way, in front of a live audience. Amid the jokes, private messages, and excessive emoji use, Tinder Live also has heart, as Moore's performance serves as a reminder as to just how fucking hard online dating is and how, at the end of the day, all you can do is laugh, dick pics and all. Oh, we may have forgotten to mention a major detail: due to the geographical nature of Tinder, Moore will be searching for love right here in Detroit. Don't say we didn't warn you. —Jerilyn Jordan

Doors open at 7 p.m. at El Club; 4114 Vernor Hwy., Detroit; 313-279-7382; elclubdetroit.com; Tickets are $26. *Venue requires proof of vaccination

