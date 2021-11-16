November 16, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Are you looking for the best whey protein in India? You need the best whey protein powder to build muscles and make the most out of your gym workouts.
Not just because it’s sweet, goes down easily, and it’s widely available. But because it’s backed up by scientific research.
According to a study, whey protein combined with resistance training helps to boost the body’s performance by increasing the upper and lower body strength. Also, it helps users to maintain a lean body mass.
However, finding the best whey protein supplement in the market is no easy task. There are several whey protein brands in India, and if you’re a beginner, you might feel overwhelmed trying to figure out the whey protein that best suits you.
Luckily, we’re here to help you. Let’s look at one of the best whey protein supplements in the market today:
Prorganiq is a reputed, legitimate, and trustworthy brand that produces high-quality nutritional supplements for wellness and bodybuilding. Prorganiq’s whey protein is the latest addition to their list of products.
Prorganiq’s whey protein supplement contains high-quality and superior essential amino acids and branched-chain amino acids that promote muscle growth and boost overall wellbeing.
Below are reasons people across the world, both male and females, include Whey Protein Concentrate in their daily routine:
Our bodies require protein because it balances hormones and improves bones quality. Also, it helps us stay fit as old age catches up with us. Proteins improve the ability of the body to recover after sickness, injury, and even workout. Many people don’t know this, but it’s crucial to consume the proper amounts of protein. And this is where whey protein concentrate comes in.
Today, blood pressure is perhaps one of the most common lifestyle diseases. If left unchecked, it can pose a significant risk to your cardiovascular system. Research shows that consuming whey protein can help regulate blood pressure and reduce the risk of stroke and heart disease.
Old age brings about much unpredictability. One such unpredictability is the replacement of muscle mass by unwanted fat. The same thing can happen even to younger individuals. Research published in Nutrition & Metabolism journal shows that individuals who consume whey protein have greater preservation of lean muscle mass compared to those who don’t. So, if you desire to have healthy muscle growth, consider taking some whey protein concentrate.
Antioxidants in the bodywork to fight off free radicals that can cause heart disease and cancer. They also improve your cognitive ability. Whey proteins can enhance your body’s antioxidants levels, thus shielding you from life-threatening diseases like cancer.
Cholesterol, especially low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, is extremely bad for your health. Including whey protein in your diet can assist in the burning of bad cholesterol. A study found out that cholesterol and LDL cholesterol levels drop when overweight individuals consume whey protein supplements.
Whey protein might improve immune response in Asthmatic children. Research conducted on 11 kids and published in the International Journal of Food Science and Nutrition showed that asthmatic kids supplemented with whey protein for one month showed some significant improvement in their immune response.
Now that you understand the importance of consuming whey protein let’s look at some advantages of using Prorganiq’s Whey Protein Concentrate.
Prorganiq’s Whey Protein comes with 33 rich servings of 22g protein, 4.9g branched-chain amino acids, and 4g of glutamine.
Besides that, it contains digestive enzymes, which make Prorganiq’s whey protein the ideal supplement for fitness enthusiasts and bodybuilders who desire enhanced endurance, faster recovery times, and efficient muscle protein synthesis.
Individuals who desire to shed some weight and attain a lean body shape can use the product. But it’s wise to combine it with an exercise routine and diet program.
We don’t recommend this product to individuals under the age of 18. Also, pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers should talk to their doctors before consuming this product. There’s no research showing if the supplement is safe for unborn or lactating babies.
Prorganiq’s Whey Protein Concentrate comes in three flavors:
Using this supplement is quite easy. All you need is to take 1 or 2 scoops of the supplement and mix it in your favorite drink.
Take it twice or thrice daily before or after a workout. You can also consume it during the workout and on off-days.
To spice things up, add coconut, flaxseed oil, fresh fruits, or other ingredients that deliver significant amounts of energy.
=> Click to learn more about Prorganiq’s whey protein supplement
Many natural supplements brands often claim to produce the best whey protein. But in the end, their products turn out to be a scam. So, what makes Prorganiq’s Whey Protein Concentrate different?
Well, it’s made by a reputable and trusted company in the natural supplement industry. Secondly, Prorganiq’s Whey Protein Concentrate features only safe and potent ingredients. It’s gluten-free, soy-free, and non-GMO.
Furthermore, it’s designed to meet individual needs, whether you are a bodybuilder, fitness enthusiast, or athlete. Prorganiq’s Whey Protein supplement has no side effects and will not affect your day-to-day activities.
Yes! You should purchase this natural supplement. For effective results, combine it with your diet and exercise plan.
Whey Protein Concentrate: https://prorganiq.com/products/whey-protein-concentrate
Whey Protein Isolate: https://prorganiq.com/products/whey-protein-isolate
BCAA: https://prorganiq.com/products/bcaa
Pre Workout: https://prorganiq.com/products/pre-workout-supplement
Mass Gainer: https://prorganiq.com/products/mass-gainer
L-Carnitine: https://prorganiq.com/products/l-carnitine-tablets
L-Arginine: https://prorganiq.com/products/l-arginine-tablets
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
No recently-read stories.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.