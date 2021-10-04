October 04, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Playing slots online is a whole lot of fun - but it’s always much better when we’re playing at the best online slots casinos!
The best sites offer your favorite slot games with high RTPs and give you the best chance of winning. They also have top slots bonuses and promotions and an all-round excellent user experience.
We’ve rounded the best ones up for you. Take a look at the variety of slots they have, other games on offer, promotions available, and the overall experience from signing up to collecting your funds.
Variety of slots - There are all kinds of slots, including classic slots (3-reels), 5-reels, video slots, multi payline slots, progressive jackpots, 3D slots and more. We made sure to find the best online slots sites that offer as many different kinds of slot games as possible.
Online slots payout percentage - While a lot of slots have an average payout percentage, some have a really high one - and you’ll find many of them at the online slot casinos we chose.
Slot bonuses and promotions - The casino sites in our list are jam-packed with all kinds of bonuses, promos, and attractive VIP programs.
Payment methods - Lastly, we know how important it is that a slot site has your preferred payment method. To that end, each of the real money slot sites in our list offers a variety of banking options so that (hopefully) there’s something for everyone on this front.
Red Dog Casino is one of the new slot sites, having been established in 2019. Despite being new to the industry, It’s fully licensed and has been proven safe and secure to use. In fact, we think it’s able to give more established slot sites a real run for their money.
Key to Red Dog’s appeal is a deceptively basic design that makes it super easy for you to navigate around the site. Everything is clearly laid out and it’s impossible to get lost.
Its standout slot game is Ancient Gods. This is a 97.09% RTP, 5-reel online slot that was launched just a year before Red Dog Casino. It’s not a progressive slot but there’s still lots of chances to win big on it. Plus, it’s great fun and comes with bonus rounds.
Other than that, Red Dog lets you play demo slots if you just wanna test the waters before risking your own money. Some players might be put off by the fact that it’s still a new site, but we can 100% vouch for its legitimacy. Moreover, it also offers poker and blackjack variants.
Beside offering a complete online casino experience, Cafe Casino lets you play 8 Lucky Charms which, with a 97.4% RTP, is easily one of the highest paying (and most popular) online slots around. There are bonus rounds galore, multipliers, and free spins.
You can also play progressive slots at Cafe Casino, and there are over 250 games available in total.
That said, Cafe Casino is much more than just another slots site. As mentioned, it offers a complete casino experience, and you can play all the classic table games as well as video poker.
The fact that many countries are off-limits doesn’t do the site any favours. But if you can access this casino site, you’ll be treated to a generous welcome bonus and convenient banking with numerous payment methods available.
The clue is in the name with this one - Super Slots is a slots-focused online casino that delivers over 250 slots where RTP ranges from average to high. Our pick of the games is Lava Gold, which has a fairly average payout percentage of 95.99%, but which is one of the most action-packed and enjoyable slot games around.
Moreover, it comes with multipliers and free spins aplenty.
What we especially like about Super Slots is how easy the site is to use. Its selection of slots are splashed all over the homepage, and there’s a useful search function that makes it easy to find your favorite slots.
The mobile experience could be improved and there are only a handful of mobile games available at the moment. But Super Slots at least works excellently on desktop.
At Las Atlantis, you can play Asgard, a very high RTP 5-reel slot with 25 paylines. It has a payout percentage of 96.478% and it was developed by Pragmatic Play.
Why else might you play at Las Atlantis? It’s got an underwater city theme which will suit those who prefer their online slots for real money to look easy on the eye. Despite its style, the site is still very easy to use and in terms of its overall user layout, mimics a number of other online casinos for real money.
There’s a search function, all games are nearly categorized and there are over two-hundred slots available.
On the other hand, Las Atlantis was only launched in 2020, and some players may prefer a more established site. However, it’s fully licensed and offers a good range of payment methods.
Ignition is better known for its poker rooms than its slots - but it still offers a very good slot experience. Our top pick of its slots is Reels and Wheels. Its RTP is often pegged between 96 and 97.064%, and it offers a unique experience and plenty of money-making potential. In fact, you can win as much as 2,500x your stake.
Other than that, Ignition lets you play both Bitcoin and real money online slots.
Overall, it’s a casino site that’s hard to fault - but it’s definitely poker focused. That said, if you enjoy playing poker and slots, this could be the site for you.
BitStarz is a Bitcoin casino that’s already won multiple awards despite its young years. Our pick of its slots is San Quentin, which is a 96.03% slot game that comes with a very high volatility (so be warned!).
But there’s a whole wealth of top-notch slot games to choose from here, and they’re splashed all over the homepage. All you have to do is scroll down and they all load up super fast.
BitStarz also has a unique approach to its welcome bonus. You can type in your first deposit amount on the homepage and see exactly how much free Bitcoin you’ll be entitled to as part of the welcome offer.
Alternatively, you could select “No, I don’t want a welcome bonus.”
BitStarz also makes sure to let you know what the biggest win was in the last 7 days on its homepage ($118,000 at the time of writing), as well as average cashout time (just over five minutes).
In short, this is a casino that’s committed to innovating the user experience.
It’s entirely unique.
mBit Casino is what’s known as a Bitcoin slots site. However, it’s actually more like a general crypto casino site in that it accepts 5 different cryptocurrencies. This means that if you prefer the perks that come with crypto deposits and withdrawals (no transaction fees and super fast processing times), mBit Casino might be the one for you.
It’s also home to Primal Hunt, a high volatility 96.1% RTP slot game that you can play in demo mode before trying your luck with real money.
You can also play tournaments at mBit, and we love how unique and modern this slots site is in terms of its layout and user experience. It’s worth mentioning too that mBit’s slots cover more themes than many other sites.
Slots.lv is dedicated to providing the end user with a top-notch online slot experience. To that end, it’s especially ideal if you enjoy playing progressive jackpots.
Our pick of its slots is Fury of Zeus, a slots game which has an RTP that typically falls somewhere between 96 and 97%. It’s a 5-reel slot game with 25 paylines, free spins and lots of features.
A limited live dealer section won’t suit everyone, but if you’re here mainly for the slots, it’s an easy site to recommend. Moreover, most payment methods are covered - including Bitcoin.
Slots Empire is another site that’s largely slots-focused. We say largely because, like most other sites in this list, it’s also great for casino games in general.
But let’s start with its online slot games. There are over 200 to play, and you can either play real money online slots, or play in practice mode.
Slots Empire puts its most popular online slot games into a separate category, and it’s here that you’ll find Secret Jungle. This is a 96% RTP slot game developed by Real Time Gaming which has 5-reels, 50 paylines and lots of bonus rounds. It is, however, a non-progressive slot.
There are also mobile-specific slots available, as well as a poker and a huge selection of table games.
We feel that the user layout could do with a rethink, as it’s not super easy to find everything, at least on the first few attempts. But with generous promotions and excellent customer service, Slots Empire is overall a very good casino.
Our pick of its slots is Monster Mayhem, a progressive 5-reel slot with a 95% RTP that’s typically used by high rollers thanks to its minor and major jackpots.
Indeed, El Royale on the whole looks and feels like it was designed with high rollers in mind, thanks to its use of black and purple, elegant graphics and sophisticated fonts.
There’s also a very generous welcome bonus on the table for new players, although the wagering restrictions will put some off.
It would be much better if El Royale displayed and loaded rows of more slots at a time than it does, but this is really a minor complaint for what is otherwise a solid online slots site.
Poker is available, though, as are a number of speciality games.
BigSpin Casino splashes its slots all over its homepage, which means slots, slots, and more slots are the first things you’ll see when you arrive.
And unlike most other sites, you don’t need to keep pressing “load more slots” when you scroll down. Instead, they just appear all by themselves. Winner.
Pick of the slots for us is Viking Voyage, which has a 96.12% RTP. Created by BetSoft, this is a 5-reel, 10 paylines slot with a Nordic twist and lots of adventure (and who doesn’t love it when goblins appear in a slot?).
Unfortunately, BigSpin is restricted in a number of countries, so you’ll need to look carefully to make sure it’s available in yours. It’s fully licensed, however, has 24/7 chat and live dealer games.
This is an interesting question because playing online slots isn’t illegal per se- but it depends on where you’re located. Some countries permit online gambling, others have banned it. And while some countries allow gambling, they might not always allow online slots.
France, for example, has banned online slots because they see them as a game of chance (as opposed to a game of skill).
As such, before you sign up to an online slots site, it’s really important that you first of all make sure playing slot games is legal in your country and/or state.
You’ll have seen us talking about payout percentages and RTP throughout this guide, and they both essentially refer to the same thing.
RTP stands for Return to Player. It’s the percentage win rate that you (or any other gambler) can expect to achieve. For example, if a slot had a 100% RTP, it would pay out $100 for every $100 that is paid into it.
Of course, that would never happen and most online slots average 95% when it comes to their RTP. Some are lower and some are higher but 95% is the typical ballpark. If you want to increase your chances of winning when you play slots online, look out for higher than average RTPs.
There’s no doubt that slot games are incredibly entertaining and can keep us glued to our screen for hours.
Naturally, the key part of their appeal is the fact that you can win money when you play online slots. But it’s really the way in which you can win or lose. It’s all down to luck and timing, and this can make a slot game super thrilling. If the right amount of matching symbols land on the payline covered by your bet, you win. It’s really cool.
Slots are also great fun because they each come with a theme, such as adventure TV shows or movies.
All online slot machines are programmed. So it’s natural to think that maybe they're also rigged. After all, how can something that’s supposedly random also be programmed?
Well, here’s the thing: slot machines available to play at legit, fully-licensed slots casinos use something called RNG (Random Number Generator) which guarantees that their outcomes are always random. If you sign up to a fully licensed casino, the slot games won’t be fixed (but they’ll still be programmed).
Slots casinos are 100% safe provided they are fully licensed. We also suggest that you check to see what other security measures a casino site has implemented (such as SSL encryption) before you create an account if this is something you’re concerned about.
There's no such thing as a mobile slot site per se but many of the best slot sites have a mobile casino experience, which means you can play real money slots at a mobile casino (or stick to desktop).
Moreover, such online casinos offer mobile-specific games, and some have a mobile app you can download and install. The overall experience is largely the same as it is on desktop, although the exact bonuses and games may vary.
Playing at the best slots casinos sure is a lot of fun! When choosing your next site to sign up to, just make sure to check that it’s got everything you want in terms of its game variety, user interface, payment methods; and bonuses.
And don’t forget that you can always sign up to more than one site, but whatever you do - make sure to always gamble responsibly and keep things fun.
DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling is intended for entertainment purposes only and carries with it a degree of financial risk. Players must be responsible when gambling online and only wager funds they can afford to lose.
This review is intended as a guide for both newbie and experienced players in choosing the sites they can sign up to. It is not intended as gambling advice and, therefore, does not guarantee any profit or gambling success.
If you are suffering from gambling addiction, please visit:
