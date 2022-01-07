January 07, 2022 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Somewhere out there in the ether there’s that perfect balance of legality, state-of-the-art game quality, bankroll-boosting bonuses, and mobile optimization.
Of course, you probably don’t have the time to figure this out.
So let us push our chips in with a curated list of the best online gambling sites in the USA.
Whether you’re looking for excellent all-rounders or online casinos catering to a specific type of table game, slot, or deposit method we’re confident you’ll find what you’re looking for below.
Licensing - The first thing we looked for when choosing the best online gambling sites is their licensing situation. As such, each site in our review is fully-licensed, and completely legal to sign up to in the US.
Game variety - We made sure to narrow down our list to include the online gambling sites with a) the best games, b) the newest games and c) the most game variety. Whether you prefer to play online poker, blackjack, roulette or whatever else, there’s something here for everyone, regardless of what your favorite casino games are.
Casino bonuses - Casino bonuses such as first deposit bonuses and free spins make our time spent playing casino games so much better. We’ve chosen the best online gambling sites with the best bonuses in terms of the size and regularity of the offers, as well as their wagering requirements
Payment methods - We firmly believe that the key to a good online gambling site isn’t just the games and the bonuses, it’s also the overall user experience. To that end, we added real money online casinos that offer a good variety of banking options so that most players can deposit and withdraw via their preferred methods.
It’s no surprise that Super Slots specializes in slot games. There are over 250 of them here (a number that’s perhaps slightly smaller than players would expect, given the name of the site), and they’re all of a high quality.
They’re also all 5-reel slots, and Super Slots helpfully adds any new additions to the top of the homepage. A search function, meanwhile, is located to the right of the screen, and this helps you find your favorite games faster.
Other casino games you can play at Super Slots include 10 blackjack variants (including American and European Blackjack), a handful of roulette games, as well as video poker and craps.
There’s a live casino, too, which is split into a black and a red casino. The live lobby is provided by Fresh Deck Studios, and here you can play live blackjack, roulette, baccarat and slots. Stakes allowed range from $0.50 to $12,500.
Banking methods are varied and include 14 different payment options. These include the usual, such as VISA and bank transfer, as well as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin.
And while some players might be averse to trusting Super Slots just yet due to the fact that it was only launched in 2020, we can vouch for its license. It’s perfectly safe and secure to use, and it uses games that were developed by the likes of BetSoft and Visionary iGaming.
Las Atlantis is an online gambling casino that offers a very eye-catching site design. Its theme is a neon-inspired underwater city called - you guessed it - Las Atlantis. You’re invited to walk around the fetching metropolis and wager on games like slots, poker and blackjack.
As such, we think that Las Atlantis will be a good fit for players who prefer to bet at online casinos that look good.
Despite its stylish aesthetics, Las Atlantis is a surprisingly functional online for real money casino site, too. Everything is where you expect to find it, site speed is good, and the site works well on mobile and desktop.
Naturally, none of our top gambling websites are perfect, although it’s hard to pick out too many flaws here. Bitcoin is accepted alongside a plethora of other payment methods, while the games are provided by reputable gaming developers Visionary iGaming and RealTime.
If we were to be picky, we’d say that, because Las Atlantis was launched in 2020, it might put some players off who prefer to play at established online casinos. Moreover, live dealer games are missing.
Other than that, Las Atlantis is a colorful online betting site that’s got both style and substance.
Ignition is one of the highest traffic online poker sites in the US. At any one time of the day, there’s always at least a few hundred players online.
It’s a soft site (possibly the softest in the country), it’s available in most US states, and its advanced software ensures it’s one of the top-rated in terms of its graphics.
Because it’s such a soft site, Ignition’s players can enjoy a relaxed playing atmosphere, which is a stark contrast to a number of other poker sites where pro’s and sharks can sometimes be a tad intimidating.
We also think players will appreciate the sheer number of poker variants on offer, as well as the daily tournaments.
Rake, meanwhile, is currently pegged at $0.01 for every $0.20. You can choose between No Limit and Pot Limit tables, while anonymous games will suit some players but not others.
For instance, with an anonymous game you won’t be able to gauge anything about your opponent based on their states.
A slight drawback is that Ignition has zero rakeback, while its promos and rewards scheme compares slightly unfavourably to rivals. Indeed, there is no VIP program available at Ignition.
It’s hard to talk about Slots.LV without mentioning its selection of slots. Indeed, this is a USA online casino that, while it does offer a solid range of casino games, is focused on slots.
To that end, there are over 2,000 slots available at Slots.LV. While that isn’t the absolute biggest selection of slots that you’ll find among US gambling websites, it’s pretty damn close. A handy search function helps you find your preferred slots, and there’s a good choice of jackpot slots and high RTP slots.
There are also exclusive slots here, too.
Apart from that, you can play the likes of poker, blackjack and roulette at Slots.LV, while a VIP rewards program grants loyal players exclusive perks and prizes.
We’d also like to say that Slots.LV is among the most forward-thinking gambling websites in terms of its intuitive user layout and mobile friendliness, but crypto players might be disappointed to learn that Bitcoin is currently the only digital coin accepted.
Overall, though, Slots.LV is an established real money gambling site that should especially appeal to fans of slot games.
When we talk of the best gambling sites it’s easy to throw around the names of heavy industry hitters, but pardon the play on words when we say this one might ‘intertop’ them all.
The industry OG actually took the internet’s first online bet in January of 1996, even if their bookmaker’s license goes all the way back to London in 1983.
Believe it or not it doesn’t end there. They then went on to launch one of the first Microgaming platforms and in 2001 created the first mobile betting platform.
This reputation of being reliable perhaps to a fault - they’re often criticized for being a bit old-school in their approach/design - means it’s a great choice for first time players who may be hesitant to gamble online.
Of course, these types of people are few and far between in the digital age and for online gambling vets they also find a place here with some of the best casino game selections online, a healthy first deposit bonus, and an attentive live support team.
Cafe Casino is consistently rated as one of the best online gambling sites. This is largely for a few reasons: They offer multiple deposit and withdrawal methods (including Bitcoin), excellent game variety, and they have an easy-to-use website.
However, where we feel Cafe Casino really stands out is with its bonuses. Their offers start with two separate welcome bonuses. While you can’t have both, the fact that you get to choose is a bit of a bonus in itself. It’s also something very different to what rival casino sites are offering.
Moreover, the wagering requirements - slightly higher than similar betting sites - vary according to what games you use the welcome offer on. Some games count as much as 20%, while others count just 5%.
After you’ve used the welcome bonus, you can then as an existing player grab subsequent bonuses and enter the Cafe Casino VIP program. Other bonuses include a refer-a-friend bonus and daily cashback.
In terms of its casino games, there are just over 200 to choose from at the time of writing. Many of these are produced by some of the biggest names in gambling website software development, such as Rival Gaming and Real Time Gaming, and most of them are slots (Cafe Casino is home to about 150 slots, including progressive jackpots).
Blackjack fans are treated well here, too, and there are over 5 different blackjack variants.
If we could have one minor criticism of Cafe Casino it’s that it doesn’t really do anything that most other online casinos do. But it’s reliable, payout speed is good, and - as we’ve seen - the bonuses are among the best around.
Wild Casino is another highly popular online gambling site that has a modest but very curated selection of games.
There are around 300 games at the time of writing, with a great chunk of them made up of slot machines. However, Wild Casino especially does well on the live dealer front - you can play the likes of blackjack and roulette live, the graphics are excellent and the atmosphere is authentic.
Min and max stakes vary from $1 to over $1,000, which means both casual players and high rollers are catered for.
Wild Casino also performs well when it comes to its selection of payment methods. All the most popular banking options are here, including credit and debit cards and eWallets, while Wild Casino has recently added a few crypto options, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Customer service is strong, too. It’s available round-the-clock via live chat, and there’s also an extensive FAQ page that answers your most popular questions.
We think new players will appreciate the Wild Casino welcome bonus, although wagering requirements are higher than average. That’s a small complaint, however, and there are plenty of bonuses and promos on offer for existing players.
Big Spin Casino is another online gambling site that’s stuffed with slots. There are hundreds of ‘em, and they include new slots, 3D slots, progressives and more.
However, Big Spin Casino also fares well when it comes to blackjack, offering US players a good variety of blackjack games to choose from, as well as blackjack tournaments which give you the chance to scoop a chunk of a prize pool.
Banking options include a variety of cryptocurrencies, and customer support is available 24/7.
Slots Empire is an instant play casino that’s home to hundreds of slot games. You can play for real money, and you can also play free games to “test the waters” without risking your own money.
The slots are neatly arranged into categories such as most popular and newest, while other games you can play here include poker and an assortment of table games.
Slots Empire provides a clean, professional user layout, and high rollers are welcome.
The welcome bonus is generous, and while the minimum payout limit is a tad on the large side ($150), there’s no doubt that if you want to place bigger stakes on games like slots and blackjack, Slots Empire is an attractive choice.
El Royale is a 1920s themed real money gambling site that’s gorgeously designed, crammed with a good variety of casino games, and which excels when it comes to mobile betting.
Indeed, the mobile casino is supported by RealTime Gaming, which is one of the biggest names in online gambling. The quality of the games is unrivalled, site speed is good, and you can play on any mobile device.
Types of games you can play at El Royale include blackjack, bingo and video poker.
It’s strange that new players can only deposit $2,500 max at first, although this limit is raised as you make more deposits and withdrawals. Moreover, the banking options are otherwise excellent and there are zero withdrawal fees.
BetOnline is another of our top-rated casino sites which for one reason or another has tilted the game offerings in favour of one specific casino classic - in this case the Devil’s Wheel.
Yes, if you’re a ‘spinner’ you’ll likely know all the numbers on the wheel add up to 666, but it’s the huge variance that these numbers give that make the game so great. And at BetOnline you’ll have 13 different roulette games to try your hand at.
The live roulette games in particular stand out for their playability, akin to being wheelside in Las Vegas, and they’ve even got a roulette-specific live casino leaderboard that pays out $1800 weekly.
There’s also a great poker SNG offering here with their $1 Million Windfall that could net you a cool million from just a $10 entry. Their Sunday majors also offer great competition and with a $150,000 GTD main event it's not something you see often on casino-first sites.
This isn’t a super straightforward question to answer because US online gambling laws are slightly complex.
Put simply, Yes, online gambling is legal in the USA. However, the catch is that it isn’t legal in all states just yet.
Moreover, each state is free to determine exactly what players can and can’t do. For example, some states permit certain types of online betting like poker or other games while others may not.
Why isn’t online gambling legal in all US states?
It’s up to each state to motion an online gambling bill and put it to a vote. If the online gambling bill doesn’t pass, the process must begin again.
Moreover, some states such as Utah are heavily conservative and it’s unlikely that online gambling laws will allow play any time soon, if ever.
In short, it’s important that you find out the local state laws so that you always gamble online legally. You don’t have to be a resident of a state where online gambling is legal, but you do have to be within state lines whenever you place a bet.
The best online gambling sites are 100% safe as long as you sign up to a fully-licensed gambling site.
When a gambling site is fully licensed, you can be sure that they’ve taken the time to secure their website so that your personal details are protected, and you can also be sure that their games are not rigged.
Real money gambling sites that aren’t licensed can be safe, too, but you run the risk of them “going rogue,” and taking your money without paying you your winnings. It’s a big unknown.
We’ve heard for years that the house at land-based casinos always win in the end because the odds are stacked in their favor.
And just like land-based casinos, real money online gambling sites also have what’s known as a “house edge,” so that - again - the odds are stacked in their favor.
And because the odds are stacked in the favour of betting sites, the house always wins in the end.
Is this fair?
It depends how you define fairness.
The house doesn’t cheat and it won’t rip you off. But it has a handful of advantages - such as the odds that it sets - that allows it to turn profit in the long run.
It’s important to note that online betting sites are a business. In order to stay alive, it must turn a profit. In order to turn a profit, it must retain its edge. So while players can totally win in the short-term and go home happy, all players will never win in the long-term.
If you sign up to fully licensed online gambling sites, you can be sure that the games are not fixed.
Why?
Because legit online gambling sites use RNGs (Random Number Generator). This is an algorithm that determines the outcome of its automated games, whether they be slots, blackjack and so on.
The technology has been proven to be fair, and it’s so unpredictable that everything is totally random. If you win, you win. If you lose, you lose. Either way, it doesn’t mean that any of our top online gambling sites are working against you. It’s just pure dumb luck either way.
If you win money at an online casino, the worry is that you might not get paid. It’s natural - a lot of people have scooped huge jackpots and grown concerned that the gambling site might not payout.
However, what we can say for certainty is that legit, fully-licensed online casinos always payout.
The only times when gambling websites don’t paid out is when they’re a rogue site that has no license or reputation to speak of.
A casino bonus is usually a free offer that gives you the chance to gamble online without risking your own money. It comes in the form of a deposit bonus, a reload bonus, free spins and more, and it's available at all legit gambling sites.
What’s worth mentioning is that casino bonuses at many gambling sites usually come with wagering requirements.
This is the amount of times you need to wager the bonus amount before you can win money and have it go into your regular account balance.
So while a casino bonus can often sound like a great idea, it’s really important that you know exactly what the terms and conditions are before you take advantage of one.
Playing at betting sites is always way more fun when you sign up to the best gambling sites.
We’ve listed the top 11 that are available to join at the moment, and each one is completely legal to play, fully-licensed, and has a great selection of casino games and bonuses.
That said, for our money we’re ranking Super Slots number one for their top of the line slot selection, table game variety, and superior live dealer selection that’ll make you feel like you’re in Vegas.
Whatever you decide to do next, it’s really important that you always gamble online responsibly and - more than anything else - have lots of fun.
DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling is intended for entertainment purposes only and carries with it a degree of financial risk. Players must be responsible when gambling online and only wager funds they can afford to lose.
This review is intended as a guide for both newbie and experienced players in choosing the sites they can sign up to. It is not intended as gambling advice and, therefore, does not guarantee any profit or gambling success.
If you are suffering from gambling addiction, please visit:
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
No recently-read stories.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.