While there are numerous weight loss supplements on the market that simply do not work, the best fat burners available really can help you shed pounds and, more importantly, keep them off.
Have you struggled to lose weight? Have you tried or considered using a fat burner supplement? You are not alone! Millions of people throughout the world have spent considerable amounts of money on not just dietary supplements but exercise programs, proprietary diet plans and much more.
The failure rate is high, but that is because there are many feckless solutions on the market sold by sham companies seeking to turn a quick buck at your expense. Even the FDA warns that it deals with more scam claims with weight loss supplements than it does any other type of product.
Not all such supplements are bogus, however, and here are our top five options:
1. BioFit—Best Probiotic and All-Around Fat Burner
2. PhenQ—Best Thermogenic Fat Burner for Both Men and Women
3. Forskolin 250—Best Metabolism Booster
4. PrimeShred—Best Fat Burner for Men Building Muscle
Price: Fat burner supplements often range wildly in price, and in our experience reviewing these products, a higher price does not necessarily deliver better results. Dietary supplements often provide better results as they accumulate. Therefore, you want to choose a quality product that makes sense for your budget over the long term. You may also want to consider bulk purchases in order to maximize your savings.
Form: Supplements are available in many different forms, including capsules, tablets, powders and liquids. Gravitate toward the form that is most convenient for you. If you have difficulty swallowing capsules and opt for a horse pill, for instance, then you will be less inclined to stick with it as part of your routine.
Ingredients: Avoid fat burners from manufacturers that are not up front about their ingredients. Know the ingredients before you purchase, and research them. All the ingredients in a safe fat burner will have already been extensively tested, and you can read about them on sites like Healthline and WebMD. You may also need to be aware of the ingredients in order to coordinate them with other supplements and medications.
Types of Fat Burners:
Fat burning supplements come in various types, and the best type of fat burner for you will depend. An effective fat burner can generally be categorized into at least one of the categories listed below. It is also possible for a supplement to be multiple types. It is, for example, not uncommon to find weight loss supplements that are both an appetite suppressor and a metabolic booster.
Our team reviewed a great many fat burning supplements over the course of the last year. We ruled out the scams and then focused on the clinical research that supported the ingredients used. In the next phase, we emphasized customer satisfaction and proven weight loss results through any available data.
BioFit from Natures’ Formulas is among the most clinically tested weight loss products on the market. It uses only all-natural ingredients and is vegan friendly and GMO and gluten free. BioFit combines various probiotic strains in order to curb hunger, enhance the metabolic rate and make digestion more efficient.
Primary Ingredients:
BioFit is a high-quality fat burner that is not unlike the many other safe probiotic supplements on the market. The primary difference with this formula is that it is focused on obese people age 30 and up. Poor gut health and obesity are a diabolic duo with each condition exacerbating the other. BioFit has been designed to break that cycle and maintain optimal gut health. That leads to real weight loss results even if the person taking BioFit does not make any other changes to his or her lifestyle. Click here for a more detailed Biofit review.
Pros
Click here to watch the clinical research and data supporting the BioFit supplement.
PhenQ is a quality fat burner that seeks to burn fat through increased energy levels and by elevating the metabolism. It is not just a thermogenic fat burner, however. It contains an appetite suppressant, blocks the absorption and reformation of fat and has been clinically show to help build lean muscle.
Primary Ingredients:
One of the most recent studies of PhenQ showed that users could burn more than 7% of body fat and gain almost 4% of muscle mass over the course of a year compared to a group taking a placebo. PhenQ is an excellent fat burning supplement for the person who is committed to regular cardio and muscle gain. If you are not ready to make such a commitment just yet, then BioFit is the superior option.
Pros
Learn more about how men and women are using PhenQ to lose weight and build lean muscle!
3. Forskolin 250—Best Metabolism Booster
Forskolin 250 differs from the other natural fat burners on this list in that it contains only one ingredient: forskolin, which is derived from the Indian Coleus plant. Forskolin is widely used in medications to raise the levels of cyclic AMP, which has been shown to contribute to weight loss.
Primary Ingredients:- Coleus forkohlii
How Effective is Forskolin 250?
Forskolin 250 is a relatively new fat burner supplement that takes somewhat of a traditional medicine approach to weight loss. Forskolin has for years been used in hypertension and other medications, but use of the plant extract for weight loss has undergone far less study. That said, the extract is proven safe, and many people have responded well to it as a natural weight loss supplement. Another benefit of Forskolin 250 is that you easily can pair it with other supplements and medications without risk.
Pros
The best deals on the Forskolin 250 metabolic booster are available here!
PrimeShred is market toward men as a fat burning supplement coupled with a muscle-building element. Studies have shown that it is capable at boosting calorie burning. It also contains ingredients to boost mood, sharpen mental focus and enhance and maintain energy levels.
Primary Ingredients:
The biggest issue with PrimeShred is the marketing, which is very male-centric. It often misleads men and causes confusion among women consumers. PhenQ is the better all-around product. However, if you are serious about building muscle while you shed fat, PrimeShred is the best option whether you are a man or a woman. It is important to point out—and this is where the marketing confusion comes in—that this is not protein-rich workout supplement. It does, however, help with maintaining a workout routine by improving your mood, elevating your energy levels and helping to sharpen your focus.
Pros
Cons
Shred fat and build lean muscle with PrimeShred at the best possible prices!
Trimtone is a weight loss supplement specifically designed for and marketed toward women. The main purpose of Trimtone is to suppress your appetite and dull hunger pangs. It also features ingredients clinically proven to boost energy levels, enhance the metabolic rate and burn fat.
Primary Ingredients:
How Effective is Trimtone?
If Trimtone were not marketed specifically toward women, it would be closer to the top of our fat burners list than at the bottom. Additionally, if this was a list focused exclusively on appetite suppressors, it would also be at the top. Does it not work as a fat burner for men? We have no idea. All of the research available has focused entirely on women unliked with PrimeShred, which is proven effective for females as well.
Pros
Find the best deals on the Trimtone fat burner for women by clicking here!
The best fat burners on the market generally work through six core strategies:
Here are four items to be wary of when selecting a top-rated fat burner:
- Aggressive Marketing: If the marketing approach for a fat burner supplement makes you feel uneasy, avoid the product.
- Proprietary Formulas: In the weight loss industry, proprietary formulas are dangerous. They often indicate that the manufacturer is using untested ingredients or synthetic ingredients that may be unsafe.
- Untested Ingredients: If you are considering purchasing a fat burner, google every item on the list. It is simple to tell if an ingredient has been approved for human consumption and over an extended period.
- Too Many Stimulants: Stimulants can help you lose weight but should only be used in moderation. They can lead to a wide range of negative side effects, including anxiety, headaches, nausea and high blood pressure.
Even the top fat burners on the market do not guarantee success. Some products do not work for some people, but most failures are due to users setting themselves up for disappointments.
Consult Your Doctors and Pharmacist: Talk to your doctor or doctors about your plan to lose weight. Inform them of the fat burner supplements you are planning to take. It is essential that you take not just a fat burner but the appropriate amounts of vitamins, minerals, prebiotics and probiotics in addition to any medications you need. Your doctors and pharmacist can help you achieve the appropriate levels while avoiding any conflicts.
Create a Weight Loss Plan: Develop a plan to lose weight. Even a basic plan can give you the structure that you need to succeed. That plan can evolve over time, but it is imperative to have some organization in place right now.
Balance Your Diet: Fat burners can help you lose weight without lifestyle changes. But if your goal is to make substantial changes to your weight, a balanced diet will have to be part of the solution at some point.
Maintain a Workout Regimen: Likewise, you will need exercise and some light muscle gain in your life at some point. Even if you start with a short walk at night with your dog, stick with it and mark improvement in small increments.
Be Consistent: Consistency is one of the most effective tools in your weight loss arsenal, and that applies to taking your fat burner supplements, when and what you eat, when and how you exercise, your bedtime routine and so forth.
Here are the six most common questions that we encountered among consumers:
Q#1. Are Fat Burning Supplements Safe for Weight Loss?
Yes. The tested and approved products on the market are safe. Avoid products sold through third parties or where there is a lack of information about the ingredients. Keep in mind that fat burners are a tool to be used in moderation and according to the instructions. They can be harmful if abused, such as if ingesting the fat burner doses at a higher rate than recommended.
Q#2. How Long Should You Take a Fat Burner Supplement?
This is a question that you absolutely should ask your doctor. In addition, you should adhere to the recommended usage instructions that come with the product. Finally, be mindful that a fat burner should not be a supplement that you take for the rest of the life. This is why it is so important to establish goals and a plan. A good fat burner is just a useful tool that can help you get there.
Q#3. How Much Weight Should You Aim to Lose?
Again, this is a question to ask your doctor, but we can provide some helpful pointers. The rule of thumb is that it is safe to lose 1 to 2 pounds per week. Not only is this rate safe but sustainable. You may lose a lot more than that in week one and even week two, which is all right, but 1 to 2 pounds over the long term is a good gauge. Keep your expectation in check, and celebrate the small successes.
Q#4. Should You Work Out and Balance Your Diet While Taking a Fat Burner?
Absolutely. A person who just uses a fat burner may be able to expect around 5% weight loss in a year whereas an obese person who works out and balances his or her diet could lose 20%.
Q#5. Can You Take a Fat Burner With Other Supplements and Medicines?
Yes, but there are caveats, and you will want to check with your pharmacist. It is important to ensure that you are not exceeding daily values. There is also potential for conflicts that could inhibit absorption, and it may be necessary to space your various supplements and medicines out throughout the day.
Q#6. How Much Do Fat Burners Cost?
You can generally expect to pay $50 a bottle for an effective fat burner. Some products are as expensive as $70, but there are usually bulk discounts available to reduce that cost. Be wary of products that are sold far below these prices and usually through third-party sellers on sites like Amazon and eBay.
If you are mildly overweight, such as after the holidays, a fat burner is not necessary. If, on the other hand, you are obese and serious about losing weight, then yes, a fat burner supplement is an excellent option.
It is all about having a goal and a plan and sticking to it. While you can lose some weight taking a good quality fat burner with no other lifestyle changes, we generally would not recommend it. The results will be modest and come slow, which can leave many people feeling unsatisfied with their purchases.
