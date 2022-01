click to enlarge Flo

Babyface Ray

Select events happening in metro Detroit this week. Submit your events to metrotimes.com/calendar. Be sure to check venue websites for COVID-19 policies.

Thursday, Jan. 27: Along with 42 Dugg, Babyface Ray is right up there as quite possibly the hottest new rapper from Detroit. And now, Ray's about to drop a new album, Face, that could push him over the top. Over the past six months, the "Unfuckwitable" rapper has released songs with Mozzy, Icewear Vezzo, Pusha T, Trippie Red, and Big Sean, and recently put out the single "Dancing with the Devil." Detroiters will get a chance to preview the material at Saint Andrew's on Thursday ahead of the new record's Friday release date. —Kahn Santori Davison

Show starts at 8 p.m.; Saint Andrew's Hall; 431 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-961-8961; saintandrewsdetroit.com. Tickets start at $20.

Umphrey's McGee

Friday, Jan. 28 & Saturday, Jan. 29: The seemingly ever-touring, long-running Midwest jam band known for virtuosic playing, massive catalog, and inventive cover mash-ups — like, for instance, Beck's "Loser" into Radiohead's "National Anthem" to Phil Collins's "In the Air Tonight," or "Electric Avenue to Hell" (a deliciously stupid fusion of Eddy Grant's "Electric Avenue" and AC/DC's "Highway to Hell") — is back in the Motor City with a pair of back-to-back performances. An official afterparty with Chicago- and Nashville-based fusion quartet Kick the Cat will be held at Ferndale's Otus Supply starting at 11:30 p.m. on Friday with live painting by Jody Bauman. —Lee DeVito

Starts at 8 p.m.; The Fillmore; 2115 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-961-5451; thefillmoredetroit.com. Tickets start at $25.

The Old Miami Barfly Awards

Saturday, Jan. 29: Now this sounds like some good, clean fun at one of Detroit's diviest bars. The Old Miami is hosting a comedy roast of some of its best customers — "the people that have kept us open 42 years!" the venue says, adding, "Guaranteed to be one of the most talked-about events of the year." The event is hosted by Jimmy Doom, the writer, actor, former punk rocker, occasional Metro Times contributor, and man about town (of Detroit's underbelly), so we know it's going to be a night loaded with laughs. Dress attire is black tie-ish. Just try your best. That's what the Old Miami has been doing since it opened in the Cass Corridor in 1980. —Lee DeVito

Starts at 9 p.m.; 3930 Cass Ave., Detroit; 313-831-3830; facebook.com/theoldmiami. Tickets are $5.

Something Cold

Saturday, Jan. 29: Get ready to dance, or just sit around and mope like the goth kids do, through the excessive fog machine at Detroit's minimal electronic and darkwave DJ night. "Detroit's coldest social club" and resident DJ Justin Carver are serving up a night of "dark, gloomy, romantic sounds of touching pop, vague froide, zimna fala, etc." If you know, you know. —Randiah Camille Green

Doors open at 10 p.m. at the UFO Factory; 2110 Trumbull St., Detroit. Tickets are $5 at the door.

Wale

Saturday, Jan. 29: Wale is set to take the stage this weekend for the Detroit stop of his Under a Blue Moon tour. The "Poke It Out" rapper released his seventh studio album, Folarin II, last October, which was revered by hip-hop fans and critics alike as one of the best rap albums of 2021. The album served as the follow-up to his 2012 mixtape, Folarin, which featured the single "Bad" featuring Tiara Thomas (which was also featured on his 2013 album The Gifted and had an official remix with Rihanna). The 30-city tour will stop in Detroit on Saturday. Guapdad 4000 and Cam Wallace are also on the bill. —Alex Washington

Starts at 8 p.m.; the Majestic Theatre, 4140 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-83309700; majesticdetroit.com. Tickets start at $29.99.

Bruce Dickinson

Sunday, Jan. 30: Run to the hilllsss, run for your liiffee to the Fillmore for an evening of conversation with Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson. While he's most known as the vivacious singer for the legendary heavy metal band, Dickinson holds many other titles of badassery including pilot, beer brewer, New York Times Top 10 best-selling author, motivational speaker, and international fencer. The evening is split into two parts. During the first half of the show, Dickinson will regale audience members with stories of his worldly explorations. It's basically like a cross between a standup comedy show, motivational speech, and satire performance peppered with anecdotes about his time on the road with Maiden. (He's known to break out in Maiden songs acapella mid-sentence.) The second half is a Q&A session where attendees can get up close and personal with the singer. Well, not too close, because we're still in a pandemic, but yeah. —Randiah Camille Green

Doors at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. at the Fillmore Detroit; 2115 Woodward Ave, Detroit; thefillmoredetroit.com; Tickets start at $35.

