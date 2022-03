Baby Keem show in Detroit ends early when Saint Andrew’s Hall floor buckles 

click to enlarge Screengrab, @RapClerk (Twitter)

A staff member in the Shelter watches as the floor of Saint Andrew's Hall above buckles under the weight of the Baby Keem concert.

FUCK !!!!!!!



DETROIT !!!!!



WE BROKE THE FLOOR !!



ILL BE BACK !! BELIEVE THAT !! — baby keem (@babykeem) March 9, 2022

At Baby Keem’s concert in Detroit, he had to stop the show early because the floor started to crack. pic.twitter.com/wNOviTWieO — RapClerk (@RapClerk) March 9, 2022

Tuesday's Baby Keem concert at Saint Andrew's Hall in Detroit was cut short after the venue floor started buckling under the weight of his fans.A clip circulating on social media shows a Saint Andrew's Hall employee in the venue's basement looking up at the ceiling, which bulges as the crowd jumps up and down."FUCK !!!!!!! DETROIT !!!!! WE BROKE THE FLOOR !!" the Las Vegas rapper posted on Twitter . "ILL BE BACK !! BELIEVE THAT !!"Whencalled the venue for comment, the person who picked up the phone referred us to a public relations phone number. Whencalled that number, an automated message said that the system was overwhelmed and suggested we send an email.We'll update this post with a comment when they respond.You can watch the clip below.

