Baby Keem show in Detroit ends early when Saint Andrew’s Hall floor buckles 

FUCK !!!!!!!— baby keem (@babykeem) March 9, 2022
DETROIT !!!!!
WE BROKE THE FLOOR !!
ILL BE BACK !! BELIEVE THAT !!
At Baby Keem’s concert in Detroit, he had to stop the show early because the floor started to crack. pic.twitter.com/wNOviTWieO— RapClerk (@RapClerk) March 9, 2022
