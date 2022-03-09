March 09, 2022 Music » Music News

Baby Keem show in Detroit ends early when Saint Andrew’s Hall floor buckles 

click to enlarge A staff member in the Shelter watches as the floor of Saint Andrew's Hall above buckles under the weight of the Baby Keem concert. - SCREENGRAB, @RAPCLERK (TWITTER)
  • A staff member in the Shelter watches as the floor of Saint Andrew's Hall above buckles under the weight of the Baby Keem concert.

Tuesday's Baby Keem concert at Saint Andrew's Hall in Detroit was cut short after the venue floor started buckling under the weight of his fans.

A clip circulating on social media shows a Saint Andrew's Hall employee in the venue's basement looking up at the ceiling, which bulges as the crowd jumps up and down.



"FUCK !!!!!!! DETROIT !!!!! WE BROKE THE FLOOR !!" the Las Vegas rapper posted on Twitter. "ILL BE BACK !! BELIEVE THAT !!"


When Metro Times called the venue for comment, the person who picked up the phone referred us to a public relations phone number. When Metro Times called that number, an automated message said that the system was overwhelmed and suggested we send an email.

We'll update this post with a comment when they respond.

You can watch the clip below.


