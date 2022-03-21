March 21, 2022 Weed » One Hitters

Artists announced for the Potency Test, a ‘battle of the bands’ hosted by cannabis company Pleasantrees 

By
Pleasantrees is partnering with the Crofoot for the Potency Test.
  • Courtesy photo
  Pleasantrees is partnering with the Crofoot for the Potency Test.

Cannabis company Pleasantrees has released new details for their upcoming "battle of the bands"-style contest, the Potency Test, where six artists will compete for a grand prize of $5,000 cash and studio time at The Village Studios.

The artists include Pontiac rapper Arie KD, Lansing rapper Kwaj, Battle Creek singer-songwriter Sam Luna, Detroit hardcore band Adventurer, Brighton rock band V*A*S*E*, and Kalamazoo singer-songwriter Grace Theisen.

The six acts will be judged by three guest judges. Those include White Boy Rick, the former teenage FBI informant who was recently freed from prison, whose story has been told as a Hollywood movie and an Eminem cameo on Starz show BMF, and who also launched his own cannabis brand; Chad Nicefield, frontman of rock band Wilson; and Pontiac City Councilwoman Melanie Rutherford, who is also a Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter.

All proceeds will go to charity, though details are to be determined.

The Potency Test will take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 9 at the Crofoot in Pontiac.

  The Potency Test Battle of the Bands @ Pike Room

    Sat., April 9, 7 p.m. $5
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

