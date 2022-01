Are you ready for the return of Detroit City Distillery's Paczki Day Vodka?

click to enlarge Courtesy of Detroit City Distillery

We're not ready.

Paczki lovers, mark your calendars for Feb. 11, because that’s when Detroit City Distillery will release their seasonal Paczki Day Vodka.Ah yes, Fat Tuesday, when it’s fully acceptable to shove as many calorie-laden jelly-filled doughnuts into your face as possible. While the holiday falls on March 1 this year, you may want to set a reminder for 8 a.m. on Feb. 11 for a chance at snagging a bottle in honor of this beloved gluttonous holiday.People really seem to go crazy over this stuff — Detroit City Distillery sold out of more than 4,000 bottles online in 22 minutes last year.Batches of the 88-proof vodka are made with 3,000 raspberry paczki from Hamtramck’s renowned New Palace Bakery. The donuts are soaked in vodka for 24 hours to infuse it with that (diabetes-inducing?) paczki taste.Bottles will be available for sale at Detroit City Distillery’s website for $35 each and can be picked up at the Detroit City Distillery Tasting Room in Eastern Market from Feb. 18 to 27. On Feb. 26, the tasting will room host a pre-Fat Tuesday party featuring Polish music and cocktails made with the paczki vodka, if you don’t want to commit to a whole bottle.