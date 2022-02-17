February 17, 2022 Food & Drink » Food News

A new food hall is heading to Detroit's Eastern Market 

click to enlarge A rendering of the forthcoming Eastern Market development, The Mosaic. - COURTESY OF THE MOSAIC DETROIT
  • Courtesy of the Mosaic Detroit
  • A rendering of the forthcoming Eastern Market development, The Mosaic.

It looks like Detroit will be getting another food hall.

A new food hall is planned for an upcoming $33 million, 100,000 square-foot mixed-use development dubbed The Mosaic in Eastern Market. The food hall is the first tenant announced for the project, which plans to also house other creative and entertainment businesses.

According to a press release, the food hall will be helmed by Robert Montwaid, the founder and creator of New York City's Gansevoort Market and Atlanta's Chattahoochee Food Works. The food hall will occupy 25,000 square feet, plus an additional 4,000 square-foot rooftop bar.

The Mosaic will be located at 3500 Riopelle St., in the former Detroit Water Department building. It's expected to open in 2024.

According to the release, Montwaid creates food hall concepts based on the characteristics of the neighborhoods they reside in.

"Eastern Market is the one place in Detroit that brings people from throughout the region to the same place each week, and we expect to offer something special in this area that our guests have never seen before," Montwaid said in a statement. "We think this is the perfect location for a family-friendly food hall that will feature talented small and independents chefs from the local Detroit area and the region."

The food hall trend is somewhat akin to a mall food court, but with an emphasis on chef-driven concepts over corporate chains. Detroit got its first food hall in 2018 with the Monroe Market in Greektown Casino, followed by the Detroit Shipping Co. in Midtown.

Fort Street Galley, owned by a national chain, followed in late 2018 in downtown Detroit, but closed after a little more than a year. A food hall was also planned for the Chroma development in the Milwaukee Junction area of Detroit, but it was canceled in 2019.

More information is available at themosaicdetroit.com.

