January 28, 2022 News & Views » Detroit News

A Grosse Pointe mom defends her son’s racial slurs, The Dirty Show returns, and Kid Rock is back: The top ten Metro Times headlines of the week 

By
This could be Kid Rock's final tour.
  • Larry Darling, Flickr Creative Commons
  • This could be Kid Rock's final tour.

While racial slurs hurled during a Grosse Pointe school board meeting had our readers checking for details, it was a Michigan State Police trooper’s lawsuit that our readers were most interested in.

The Dirty Show returns next month and our readers were interested in one of its featured artists, Tristan Eaton.



That wasn’t all our readers clicked on. Here are the top Metro Times stories of the week:

10. “Detroit activist takes mail-order abortion pill on live TV”

9. "‘The New Black Vanguard’ at the DIA is the exhibit Black Detroiters need”

8. “Warren City Councilwoman launches campaign for newly drawn congressional district”

7. “MIGOP Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock calls 1st Black lieutenant governor a ‘scary masked man’”

6. “Tristan Eaton is the featured artist for the return of Detroit’s Dirty Show”

5.​​ "This American Life explores troubling story of ex-Muskegon cop who displayed racist document at home”

4. “City Winery to open first Michigan location in Detroit's Corktown”

3. “Federal prosecutors are investigating fake electors in Michigan, six other states”

2. "Grosse Pointe mom hurled N-word at school board meeting after son was kicked out for using the same racial slur”

1. "Michigan State Police trooper files lawsuit alleging he was fired for blowing whistle on supervisors drinking on duty”

