A Grosse Pointe mom defends her son’s racial slurs, The Dirty Show returns, and Kid Rock is back: The top ten Metro Times headlines of the week 

10. “Detroit activist takes mail-order abortion pill on live TV”
9. "‘The New Black Vanguard’ at the DIA is the exhibit Black Detroiters need”
8. “Warren City Councilwoman launches campaign for newly drawn congressional district”
7. “MIGOP Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock calls 1st Black lieutenant governor a ‘scary masked man’”
6. “Tristan Eaton is the featured artist for the return of Detroit’s Dirty Show”
5. "This American Life explores troubling story of ex-Muskegon cop who displayed racist document at home”
4. “City Winery to open first Michigan location in Detroit's Corktown”
3. “Federal prosecutors are investigating fake electors in Michigan, six other states”
2. "Grosse Pointe mom hurled N-word at school board meeting after son was kicked out for using the same racial slur”1. "Michigan State Police trooper files lawsuit alleging he was fired for blowing whistle on supervisors drinking on duty”
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at [email protected].
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.