A Canadian smuggled weed across the Detroit River in a small submarine 

A Canadian man is facing charges after admitting to authorities that he used a small submarine to smuggle drugs across the Detroit River.Glen Richard Mousseau was pulled over in May while driving a U-Haul in Michigan, when authorities found a package containing more than $97,000 in the trunk. At the time, Mousseau claimed he did not know who the package belonged to, but later admitted that he directs a smuggling organization that moves money and drugs by giving "GPS coordinates to someone in Canada, and that person crosses the river in a submarine," according to WDIV Border patrol authorities had seized a small submarine on Zug Island in April, which Mousseau admitted belonged to him.Mousseau was allowed to stay in a Flat Rock hotel while the investigation was underway, but escaped. On May 22, border patrol approached a vessel on the Detroit River, when they noticed packages being thrown into the river. Mousseau was found unconscious tied to the bundles, which contained about 265 pounds of marijuana.In April, a Canadian nurse was pulled over at the border while attempting to smuggle 150 lbs. of weed. At the time, she said she was crossing the border to treat COVID-19 patients. The border was closed to non-essential travel.Both Canada and Michigan have legal, recreational weed.