When it comes to relationships, the most exciting and fulfilling ones are usually the ones you remember the most. And for young adults, part of the fun of dating is the freedom to date whoever you want.
Being young also means that you may not have the cash flow you want to sustain your lifestyle. So what can you do with your good looks, charm, and youthful zest for your life in the dating world if you haven’t got the funds?
Find a sugar mama, of course! But how do you go about doing that? It’s not particularly simple to just fall into the lap of a generous older woman who’s interested in a younger lover, that’s for sure.
Here’s some good news — we’ve compiled a list of the 9 best sugar mama dating sites and apps. Read on to find out how you can get connected with sugar mamas who want to spoil young men and women.
First, let’s clarify exactly what a sugar mama entails. A sugar mama is an older woman who spends her money on a younger man. In exchange, the younger one usually provides companionship on dates and for events as well as physical affection.
The recipient of the generous support is usually called a sugar baby or sugar cub. Sugar mamas are generally powerful women who have great careers and are financially set. Many sugar mamas are cougars, meaning they are hot older women.
The sugar momma is focused on having a great time with her attractive sugar baby. The men in these relationships enjoy the company of a mature lady, and they generally like to be the less-dominant one in the relationship.
In the sugar relationship, everyone is getting exactly what they want — provided it’s all laid out from day one. There shouldn’t be any complications or misunderstandings in this relationship, as everyone’s needs ideally should be being met.
Whether or not you spend your time as a couple in the bedroom or on a fun date, the mama is getting the companionship of a younger guy. It doesn’t have to be a relationship that’s purely physical.
The sugar baby ideally gets all of their needs met by the mama. This can include paying their bills, buying them clothes, paying their rent, etc.
Perhaps the best part about being a sugar baby or mama is the freedom you have. You are not tied down to any relationship, and you can do as you please. You get taken care of and you make the boundaries.
With around 10 million active members all over the world, it’s safe to say that Seeking offers plenty to choose from.
If you’re looking for a sugar baby, you’re in luck here: 80% of the total members are sugar babies, and 20% are sugar daddies/mommas. These are great stats for sugar mamas!
Seeking is free to join, but to enjoy the app’s features, a paid membership is recommended. With the free one, you get 10 messages that you can send. After that, you need to pay.
You can read at least the first 10 messages in your mailbox for free. A 30-day subscription to Seeking costs $19.99, or sign up for 90 days and pay $15.00/month.
RichMeets Beautiful is an elite matchmaker site for high earning and attractive singles. The sugar mama dating site claims to the world’s number one millionaire dating site.
Sign up with a verifiable email to browse for free. But if you really want to find your ultimate sugar mama, we recommend paying for it. This way, you get the most functionality of this modern site. You can also get the app at Google Play or Apple.
While you can browse for free, you need to have a paid membership to send messages on RichMeetsBeautiful. The most popular package is $12.50 a week for six months. You can also sign up for a year for $39.99 per month.
EliteSingles helps professionals find a committed, long-lasting relationship. With over 5 million active users in just the US, you can find just about any type of relationship on this dating platform — including sugar babies and sugar mommas.
There are three levels of membership, the most basic of which gives you unlimited messaging and heightened matchmaking services. The two other levels of membership have different prices but add on the ability to see all member photos, get notifications when your messages have been read and know who has visited your page.
There are 3 tiers of memberships: 3-month costs $57.95 per month; 6-month membership: $44.95 monthly; and a year membership for $31.95 a month.
CougarLife boasts over 7 million users around the world. It's completely free to sign up, but eventually you'll want to get a paid membership if you're serious about meeting a sugar mama or a sugar baby.
Men outweigh the women by a LOT. Also, more than half the men are in their 20s. This means that finding a sugar mama or sugar baby is incredibly easy.
Each communication option costs a certain number of credits. 100 credits cost $59, while 1000 credits cost $289. The more credits you buy at once, the bigger the discount.
OlderWomenDating.com offers an easy and effective way for older women to indulge their cougar needs. The site assists young men and older men to easily connect with a cougar searching for a sugar mama relationship.
A 1-month subscription will run you $29.95, while a 6-month membership costs $15.99 per month.
Let’s face it — AshleyMadison is one of the best sugar mama dating sites in the biz. No matter what kind of relationship you’re looking for, you’ll find it here.
While it’s completely free to join the site with an email, you may want to become a paid member if you use it often enough. Also, you’ll enjoy a lot more benefits when you pay to become a member – advanced searches, unlimited messaging, a personality test, and more.
Members should purchase credits to get the full functionality of the website or app. Credits on Ashley Madison are 1000 credits for $249, 500 credits for $149, and 100 credits for $49.
MatureDating focuses on singles 40 and up who are interested in relationships, including sugar mama ones. The site boasts a personality matching algorithm that greatly improves matching chances.
Even though MatureDating offers a good user experience, it may be difficult for sugar mamas to find cubs here. The profiles are singles ages 40 and older, so ideally young men will have to search here for their sugar mamas.
SilverSingles is 100% dedicated to 50 and older dating. It has been a popular dating site and app for almost two decades now, and it boasts over 800,000 monthly active users.
While the site is wonderful for young sugar baby men who are searching for a cougar sugar mommy, there aren’t really many options for older women looking for a cub. The reason is that the site only has older singles, not younger ones.
AgeMatch is specifically designed for older women who want sugar relationships with younger men. As a standard member, you can create a profile, add public and private photos, search for people, and send winks. Become a premium member for chatting online and advanced search tools.
A one month of membership will cost you $29.95, while a 3-month membership is $59.95 per month. The best deal is 6 months for $95.95.
Sugar mamas have the skill, experience, and wisdom to know what they want — and how to get it. If you’re a wanna-be sugar baby who wants to indulge in the ultimate sugar relationship, the above sites will help you find what you’re looking for.
