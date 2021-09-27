September 27, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Not many people are aware of the best oral steroid for strength. That’s because strength is a very specific fitness goal. Powerlifters, Olympic lifters, CrossFit athletes and sportsmen, are the few categories of people who we think want to increase their strength per se.
But strength based steroids offer many advantages that are not limited to strength gains. Strength is generally accompanied with a subsequent increase in your lifting capacity. When you lift harder, your muscle tissue is subject to more stress, which keeps increasing progressively.
Top 4 Oral Steroids for Strength
The more stress your body adapts to, the quicker you grow. That’s not all. Strength based oral steroids are generally amazing mass builders too. So, chances are, that with strength you will also gain a fair bit of muscle mass.
Lastly, oral steroids are some of the fastest acting compounds in the world of legal steroids. There’s no slow, tedious saturation points to deal with. These bad boys will kick in and get absorbed in days. That’s the big draw with steroids isn’t it? You want quick results and these steroids are the best way to get it done.
Without further ado, let’s talk about the best oral steroids for strength.
D-Bal is the most famous legal steroid of all times. But it’s not exactly known as a strength building steroid, is it? Instead, most D-Bal users would consider it to be a mass builder. Well, it is a mass builder and a very powerful one at that.
But D-Bal is also one of the best strength building steroids of all time. That’s what makes this so popular with powerlifters and CrossFit athletes who wouldn’t be caught without D-Bal for even a day. It will produce an intense surge in strength that will allow you to cruise past all your previous best records.
Bench Press, Squat, Cleans, Overhead shoulder presses, no matter what you have been struggling with, D-Bal is the ticket out of it. That said, D-Bal will also produce a fair bit of size, which may or may not be what you are looking for.
Nevertheless, let’s take a closer look at D-Bal.
The Reason why D-Bal is the one of the best steroids for strength
There are many anabolic steroids that will produce a substantial quantity of muscle tissue in very little time. A prime example is Deca, which produces some of the best quality muscle mass that you can gain. But Deca is not a strength building compound. There have been numerous studies that show that Nandrolone can increase the quality and quantity of muscle mass you gain.
But it will have little, to no effect on your skeletal muscle strength. That’s where D-Bal differs. This is an incredibly beneficial steroid for anyone looking to gain strength. There are many ways in which D-Bal makes this possible. One of the simplest ones to understand is the increase in endogenous testosterone.
More test = More muscle & more strength! That’s plain and simple.
But, D-Bal is a fascinating supplement that also works via another biological pathway. It dramatically increases a process called ‘Glycogenesis’, which increases the storage of glycogen in muscle tissue. Think of this as a ready supply of ATP that will power your workouts. For a natty athlete, this process is limited by several enzymes and molecules in our bodies. That’s because our body is designed for survival and not for superhuman strength.
D-Bal bypasses these limitations and amplifies Glycogenesis to an extent that whenever you are looking to power an intense workout, your body has a ready storage of glycogen to tap into. It uses existing glucose molecules and converts it into glycogen. The more glycogen you store, the more intense your workouts can be.
In other words, you will become stronger, faster and bigger. Picture being able to perform repeated muscle contractions without being worn out. That’s something that only comes with D-Bal.
4 Other exclusive benefits of D-Bal
We are pretty sure that you are not looking for merely strength gains from a powerful legal steroid, are you? You are in all likelihood looking to breach plateaus and break your own performance records. To that end, D-Bal offers 4 other benefits that we believe are exclusive to this amazing compound.
Even if this is not the primary benefit you sought from D-Bal, think of it like the icing on the cake.
1-Kick Starts the cycle
D-Bal is a kick starter steroid that even pro bodybuilders use to power the first few weeks of the cycle. Most oral steroids are fast acting. But D-Bal is amongst the fastest ones. In this case, you are not using any other injectable compound that will absorb and saturate slowly. You are only using D-Bal. Get ready to notice the effects of the legal steroid in just days. Most athletes report an increase in muscle pumps by week 2. Some even mention that they have been able to add 50 lbs. plates to the bar by week 4. This affects people differently. But one thing is assured. You are going to notice this work much sooner than most other steroids.
2- Mass
Coming to the original D-Bal USP, mass building. D-Bal is the secret sauce for some of the most popular powerlifters and wrestlers who like to look frighteningly-big. In the earlier days, this would have been possible only with a combination of anabolic steroids. But now, pro wrestlers are able to maintain an insane amount of muscle mass year round with D-Bal and other legal steroids.
The mass gain will be significant. Once again, this is more of an individual thing than anything else. But it wouldn’t be too far-fetched to claim that you can gain up to 25-30 lbs. of mass in a D-Bal cycle. We don’t want to sound like those hyperbolic websites that claim that all of this will be lean muscle tissue. It won’t. You will also gain some water, due to the glycogen content in your cell. That’s a tradeoff that you will have to live with.
There are some theories that D-Bal will also make you fat. That’s not true. Unless you are sitting on a couch and guzzling soda all day, you are not bound to end up fat with D-Bal. It will produce a sizeable amount of muscle tissue, some bit of which will be water.
3- Pumps
It is almost given that you will also experience terrific muscle pumps, isn’t it? Just sum up the two effects that we’ve mentioned above. You are storing a huge amount of glycogen in your muscle tissue. Your protein synthesis is at an all-time high. Your Nitrogen retention has increased too. Your muscles are now constantly working to renew and repair. It has an endless supply of ATP to power exercise & it has an endless supply of nutrients to repair the stress that it undergoes.
The pumps come with the nitrogen retention, which is what athletes guzzle cheap NO supplements for. Secondly, it comes from the enhanced growth that your muscles are experiencing. It’s the perfect setting for your muscle tissue to grow.
4- Mood
D-Bal is so popular amongst such a wide demographic of fitness buffs because of the alpha mood that it activates. Mood is a very tough result to quantify. But most athletes who use D-Bal mention that it enables them to power through the toughest workouts, mentally. Have you ever walked up to a bar stacked with plates and wondered whether you can really lift it?
Will you fail mid rep? Can you really muster up enough energy to lift that quantity of iron? D-Bal will make you feel that it’s going to be a cakewalk. What’s amazing is that it backs it up with the strength you need to actually pull it off. Athletes on D-Bal feel an incredible sense of confidence and calm, that’s not comparable with anything else.
Does it cause side effects?
If you compare it with the side effects caused by real anabolic steroids, it doesn’t. D-Bal contains only natural ingredients that do not cause an HPTA shutdown, or cause liver distress. So, it’s practically side effect free.
That said, if you consider mass gain as a side effect, considering that you are looking purely for strength gains, then you might have to work your way around this. One way to do that is to ensure that you eat strictly at maintenance. The other way is to reduce your calorie count slightly. But we generally don’t recommend this, especially when you are using an anabolic supplement as strong as D-Bal is.
How soon can you expect it to work?
D-Bal works for most people in 4-weeks. But work does not mean that you get the full benefits of the steroid within 4-weeks, mind you. That will take anywhere between 8-12 weeks depending on how your body reacts to it.
Some people even gain up to 16 lbs. in a span of 6-weeks. Others gain just 8-10 lbs. in 12-weeks. So it depends.
But 8-12 weeks is a good average timespan.
To sum it up
Here’s a summary of what we covered so far and why we recommend D-Bal.
D-Bal Max is an amplified version of D-Bal, that for the first couple of years of its launch, was only available to a selected few elite bodybuilders and athletes in the industry. That’s because it was considered too potent to be released to the mainstream public.
Almost bordering on Anabolic steroids in terms of results and efficacy. We have already covered in detail what you can expect from D-Bal, right? Multiply it by four times and you get D-Bal max. The only difference is that the secondary results that you get with D-Bal max are slightly different from what you get with D-Bal.
This is also a potent mass builder, mind you. But it’s not a great mood enhancer. Neither does it produce the kind of pumps that you get with D-Bal. Instead, you get a different set of perks altogether. Let’s review D-Bal Max.
Reason why D-Bal Max is one of the best steroids for strength
D-Bal Max is more of an androgen boosting steroid, than one that promotes glycogenesis, which is D-Bal’s forte. It starts off by stimulating the release of testosterone from the leydig cells and via Luteinizing Hormone. Testosterone is the most fundamental hormone for anyone looking to gain size and strength.
We will touch more on this when we review our next recommendation for a strength building steroid. Coming back to D-Bal, endogenous testosterone boosting has been proven to increase skeletal muscle strength and performance even in elite, trained sportsmen. For recreational fitness buffs, it generally suffices to help you power through your previous limits.
Testosterone is not the sole androgen that D-Bal Max stimulates though. It also increases your levels of Insulin like Growth Factor 1 and along with it, HGH. Although the HGH boost is not significant enough to label it as a standalone HGH booster, it is substantial enough to promote new muscle tissue growth.
Then lastly, there’s increased Glycogen storage, exactly like what you get with D-Bal. The combination produces insane results for most first timers. What’s incredible though, is that it’s not an intense kick starter like D-Bal. The results are subtler.
Athletes are surprised at how easily they are able to breach their previous best records. Weightlifters are able to stack plates like they are made of plastic. Powerlifters are able to do cleans like they are lifting dummy weights. D-Bal Max kicks in so slowly, that you will realize only after a while that your strength has gone through the roof.
4 Other exclusive benefits of D-Bal Max
Coming to the part that most readers would be eagerly waiting for. What are the other benefits that come only with D-Bal Max? That’s in addition to the crazy strength gains, mind you. Here’s what.
1- Muscle Hardness
One of the things that separates D-Bal Max from the rest of the best oral steroids for strength is that it is able to produce the same amount of muscle mass gains without as much intracellular water. That translates into size, minus the ‘softness’. Instead, the mass that you gain on this amazing supplement is a lot harder and veiny. This can be attributed to the combo of Test & GH, which is like the holy grail of muscle mass building.
GH is such an incredible hormone for producing new muscle nuclei and satellite cells. Even a fragment of increase in GH will change the way your body renews. Then there’s testosterone, which we all know is the best hormone for building muscle. The icing on the cake in this stack is IGF-1. With the increased nutrient delivery to your muscle tissue at a cellular level, your gains are hard, dry and grainy even. Many people compare the results of D-Bal max with a stack of Testosterone and Anadrol, if you are familiar with it. Picture blown up shoulders, grainy defined muscle with very little fat or water. That brings us to the next benefit.
2- Fat loss
D-Bal Max is probably the only mass building steroid in the world that’s equally effective at burning fat. If you take a look at the before and after pictures on the official website, you’ll notice one common thread that ties them all together. The users have gained a fair bit of muscle, but also trimmed down at the waist. Some have even managed to drop down to single digits in terms of body fat, which is incredible for a powerful mass builder like this. That will probably take some effort with your nutritional intake. But even then, it’s an achievable goal.
We could never say the same with other potent mass builders like Deca. The fat loss with D-Bal Max also ensures that your body definition does not suffer as a result of the water and muscle you gain. You still look ripped.
3- Libido
D-Bal Max will restore your libido to your teenage days. Once again, this is attributed to the boost in serum testosterone levels and DHT levels. Both these hormones are vital in increasing sexual desire. There are men in their 60s who have managed to regain their muscle tone and have dropped a fair bit of fat too. But what amazes them is how quickly their libido has skyrocketed. By week 2-3, they were able to have sexual intercourse 3-4 times a day, which by any stretch of imagination is not normally achievable at that age.
If you are noticing the telltale signs of low T, such as poor libido, fat gain and lack of energy and motivation in the gym, then D-Bal Max will transform your sexual life. An added perk is that it increases the rush of blood into your muscle tissue, including your penile tissue. This translates into powerful erections.
4- Recovery
D-Bal max creates the perfect hormonal setting for your muscle tissue to recover at an amplified rate. There’s GH, IGF-1, Testosterone, DHT & increased Nitric Oxide retention. Everything that your muscles need to renew and recover.
If you club this with the right ‘post exercise nutrition’, you’ll find that you never experience muscle soreness at all. Even if you hit your heaviest weights, you won’t find yourself sore and unwilling to hit the gym. Athletes on D-Bal Max often workout multiple times a day without the slightest problem. While it’s not a massive mood enhancer like D-Bal is, you still get that extra motivation to hit the gym like clockwork.
Does it cause side effects?
When it comes to performance enhancement compounds, we consider side effects to be those that affect your hormonal balance, affect your endocrine system or tax your internal organs. That’s what happens with any exogenous hormone.
You have none of these side effects with D-Bal Max. The only possible quibble that you may have with it, is that you will find the strength gain too intense to handle, without causing an injury. To this end, most experts who have used D-Bal Max suggest taking it slow while adding weight to your lifts. Allow your body enough time to recover after workouts and ensure that your nutrition is on point. You will find no other serious side effects with D-Bal Max.
How soon can you expect it to work?
D-Bal max works in 4-6 weeks tops. But like we explained a little while ago, this is not a supplement that you are going to ‘feel’ at the onset. It hits you nice and slow. Almost too subtle for the kind of results it produces after the 8-10 week mark.
But if you want to know when you are going to notice a difference in your lifts, it’s by week 6 for most people.
To sum it up
Here’s a summary of what we have covered so far and why we think D-Bal Max should be one of the first oral steroids you try.
We briefly touched on how testosterone is probably the most underrated strength builder in the world. Talk strength building orals and there’s a lot of buzz about D-Bal and even Winsol, which could not make it to this list of recommendations.
But we often forget that testosterone is the oldest and most tested hormone for increasing athletic performance. It can produce a significant bump in size, definition, lipolysis and of course, strength. Here’s Testo-Max for you.
Testo-Max is a powerful endogenous testosterone booster from CrazyBulk that was designed as an alternative to Testosterone injections. The one thing about testosterone injections that bothers most fitness buffs is that it’s slow. Even Testosterone Cypionate, which is the fastest acting ester of Test, takes weeks to peak and saturate in your body. This is why people use the best oral steroids for strength to kick start their bodybuilding cycles.
But Testo-Max practically eliminates that problem. This is an oral testosterone booster that will increase your body’s own production of testosterone. Think of it like an oral testosterone pill. Can it get any better?
Reason why Testo-Max is the best steroid for strength for beginners
While we have used both real gear, as well as oral legal steroids, there’s one thing that we’ve noticed over the years, with beginners. Many first time steroid users will jump into the most advanced formula that they can find.
They look for strong steroids that have a fast response time and produces insane gains. Some are able to handle it well. But others find themselves unable to handle the transformation and end up injured, or too overwhelmed. That’s why we often recommend Testo-Max to people who seek a well-rounded legal steroid.
Testo-Max for us, ticks off all the boxes that we seek from a performance enhancement compound. It increases skeletal muscle strength, increases the rate at which our body produces new muscle tissue, accelerates lipolysis by increasing thermogenesis, alters the levels of two enzymes that are associated with lipolysis and lastly, gives you increased endurance to common stressors.
It may not be as intense as D-Bal when it comes to boosting strength. But be rest assured that at the end of 8-12 weeks, both these supplements will produce identical increases in strength. You will be able to add a fair bit of weight to your compound lifts. If you are a lifetime natty who’s met their genetic potential and is looking for a surge in strength and recovery, Testo-Max is one of the best options for you.
Athletes looking to improve their time for track and field training, or CrossFit athletes looking to set their new best PR, will also love Testo-Max because it does not add a lot of mass to your frame. You can very well stay under the radar if you so wish. That doesn’t mean that you will not gain muscle mass on this.
4 other exclusive benefits of Testo-Max
Testo-Max is probably the only legal steroid that can produce mass gains even if you do not exercise. We don’t recommend that you try this. But there are clinical studies that have shown that testosterone can produce a fair bit of lean and dry muscle tissue even in men who don’t exercise.
So, if you are not that regular with your weight lifting routine, you don’t find time to hit the gym every day, or you have been on and off training over the years, this is the legal steroid for you. It will turn a mediocre fitness routine into a phenomenal one with the results.
That’s not the only benefit of Testo-Max. Here are some more.
1. Makes you leaner
Just like added muscle mass, fat loss is a clinically proven benefit of testosterone. The more testosterone you have in your system, the leaner you are. Conversely, obese people generally have low levels of testosterone too. The problem with exogenous testosterone supplementation are many. One of the primary ones is a negative effect on cardiac health and possibly, prostate health too. That’s why Testo-Max is considered as one of the safest ways to increase your endogenous testosterone levels and get leaner.
The enhanced androgen levels not only increase the metabolism of lipids directly, it will also boost your basal metabolic rate, regardless of your age and your body conditioning. Also, this is directly proportional to testosterone levels. With Testo-Max, the average increase in serum test in healthy males is almost up to 800 ng/dl, which is at the top of baseline.
In middle aged men, it can be as much as 750 ng/dl, which again is amazing, if you consider the age.
2. Libido Enhancement
Libido, like strength is not a primary goal for athletes when they consider performance enhancement supplements. That’s unless you are experiencing low testosterone symptoms or have just hit the dreaded middle aged libido drop.
Regardless of whether you are suffering from low libido or not, Testo-Max will produce an intense libido boost. But it’s not a mere increase in sexual desire. There’s also increased skeletal muscle strength to go along with it. Now that’s a combo that most men wouldn’t complain about. Picture having the desire to make love more than one time in the day, and the strength to maintain the performance during your love making sessions.
That’s why they call Testosterone the elixir of life.
3. Muscle Mass Gains
Testo-Max will increase the levels of free, bioavailable testosterone in your system, along with the increase in serum test. Bioavailable testosterone is a tough nut to crack. There are so many standalone herbs that are very effective at increasing serum test. DAA & Fenugreek are two names that come to our mind now.
But, most of the bioavailable test is bound by SHBG and only a tiny trickle makes it into your system for muscle building and all the other performance enhancement uses. But Testo-Max has an amino acid that frees up more bioavailable testosterone, which has a direct influence on anabolism. It activates the three most important pillars on which anabolism is based. That’s muscle protein synthesis, increased oxygenation via enhanced RBC production and lastly, nitrogen retention. We have already covered this in extensive detail in the above reviews. So we don’t need to harp more on this, do we?
Here’s the takeaway. Testo-Max will produce some of the best quality muscle tissue that you can gain with any legal steroid.
4. The Confidence booster
Lastly, there’s the mood component with Testo-Max that’s not comparable with D-Bal or D-Bal Max. Testo-Max makes you more adept at tackling stress and anxiety. If there are situations that stress you out, or make you anxious, you just won’t lose your sleep over those things anymore.
It’s difficult to explain how this works. But think of it like a feeling that these stressors don’t even bother you. This makes a huge difference in people’s workplace performance. Some men claim that it has helped them rekindle broken relationships. The way we look at it, Testo-Max just makes you a better version of yourself.
Does it cause side effects?
No, it does not. Testo-Max is amongst the safest legal steroids in the world. To be fair, all legal steroids are 100% safe. But Testo-Max rates amongst the finest ones that does not even cause some of the minor sides the rest of them do.
How soon can you expect it to work?
Since this is an oral testosterone booster, it works in just 8-12 weeks, which is a huge step up from conventional steroid cycles that take up to 16-weeks for you to even notice the basic effects.
Most men and women who use it for strength gain experience visible results in a span of 6-8 weeks. But a lot of the results happen week 10-12 onwards. So wait until you complete at least 12-weeks.
To sum it up
Here’s a summary of our Testo-Max review and why we recommend it as one of the best oral steroids for strength.
The Strength Stack is CrazyBulk’s premade combination of four powerful steroids that are very effective at bumping up strength in little time. Two of these, we’ve already reviewed. The other two are our personal favorites as well. The only reason why they did not make it to this list is because there’s only so much room in a small article.
Also, the other two steroids bring a distinct feature set to the table, which we will touch on briefly.
The Powerful 4 in the strength stack
Here’s a look at the powerful four of the strength stack.
In many ways, The Strength stack is the more superior choice as compared to any of the standalone steroids that we’ve listed here. It not only increases your strength and size, but also brings definition and pumps.
The result is complete body transformation.
How soon does the strength stack work?
All four steroids in the strength stack are fast-absorbing oral steroids. There’s D-Bal which is a kick starter, there’s Anvarol which is used for strength and muscle preservation during cuts, there’s Trenorol which is 5x more anabolic than any other legal steroid and there’s Testo-Max, which is a blend of fast and medium absorbing testosterone.
Just like any other legal steroid, the maximum time that this will take to kick in is 12-weeks.
To sum it up
Here’s a summary of our Strength stack review and why we recommend it.
How to select the best oral steroid for strength?
Since strength is not as popular a fitness goal as say, bulking or cutting is, a lot of first timers have no clue on how to select an apt steroid for this.
They end up shopping pig in a poke, or pick incorrect choices which produce mediocre results. That’s why we have created a brief buying guide that shows you how to select the ideal strength building steroid.
Understand how the steroid works
We have highlighted how each steroid works to increase strength. D-Bal is a glycogenesis booster, whereas D-Bal Max boosts Testosterone and HGH levels. Testo-Max on the other hand is a high strength dose of TRT.
What one best meets you goal? Are you a young athlete looking to maximize your gains in a short span? Someone who has their diet dialed down to the T? Go for D-Bal.
Are you also looking to tap into the benefits that HGH and IGF-1 will add to your workout routine? Try D-Bal Max.
If you are above 30 and struggling to build muscle/lose fat, then either D-Bal Max or Testo-Max will work for you. If you want to take guesswork out, go for the strength stack.
Check the secondary benefits
What are the secondary benefits of the steroid along with strength gains? Each steroid has a unique feature set or effects, if you want to call it that. This is a great way to select one that best works for you.
For instance, D-Bal will produce a massive increase in muscle mass. If you want to stick a weight category and still increase strength, maybe you’d want to consider Testo-Max. But if you like bulging biceps, go for the first two.
Consider stacking
If you have reached your natty potential, or genetic peak as they call it, then you can consider hopping straight to one of the stacks. Stacks are more powerful than you can imagine. These combo blends will dramatically cut short the amount of time it takes for you to reach your fitness goal.
Besides, CrazyBulk makes it easy for you to select. You don’t even have to rack your brain trying to think of what works and what doesn’t. There are plenty of options that you can choose from and get going.
Closing thoughts
When used right, the best oral steroids for strength can help you scale new heights and set new benchmarks for performance in the gym or on the field. Strength will be accompanied with muscle mass, and fat loss.
The only thing to keep in mind is to pick one that’s the closest match to your current body conditioning and your fitness goals. That’s where we hope our guide and recommendation list proves to be helpful. If you need any further assistance, do give us a holler. Until then, happy lifting.
