January 22, 2020

Keep your eyes and ears on these 10 Detroit bands in 2020 

By
Noah Elliott Morrison

Tradition is important, folks. If we at Metro Times have learned anything in our 40 — that’s right, 40 — years of existence, it’s that we know a thing or two about what you should be listening to. In keeping a tradition, formally started in 2015, we’re returning with another stunning entry in our annual Bands to Watch roundup, where we profile some of metro Detroit’s finest singers, sonic players, and, in the instance of one up-and-coming band, skilled roller skaters. From meditative neo-soul and dreamy lo-fi, to garage rock revivalists, librarians with synthesizers, and what happens when Radiohead-meets-old-school show tunes, our class of 2020 is one to watch. Your playlist will never be the same. (You’re welcome.)

Building a mystery with Shadow Show — the girl group you wish you were in.

Detroit singer SuperCoolWicked shines on High Gloss.

Rock ’n’ roll band the Stools keep it simple, stupid.

Ann Arbor’s Dani Darling takes soulful intergalactic lo-fi to new heights.

Teddy Roberts and the Mouths are on a quest to quest to play every dive bar in Detroit.

Monica Plaza makes music to happily cry to.

Milk Bath keep things loud and heavy.

Kesswa turns inward with contemplative neo-soul.

As Bad Fashion, Austin Carpenter makes shimmering, guitar-centric pop songs.

Autumn Wetli and Book Lovers just want to make music and sleep comfortably in their own beds, OK?

