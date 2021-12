Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers cancel Detroit NYE show due to COVID

click to enlarge Cecily Ward

Joe Hertler and the Rainbow Seekers.

Jam band festival faves Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers have canceled their upcoming New Year's Eve show at Detroit's El Club after numerous members of the band caught COVID-19."Yep… bummer news: Our NYE show is canceled — and it’s for the best," the band wrote in a message on Facebook "Just like every other band who’s had to cancel their own NYE shows, these events were booked wayyy back when COVID had chilled out," the band added. "But the holidays have once again summoned it up — and we simply want to do what’s right, follow guidelines, and for everyone to be safe."Ticket refunds are available.The band said "a few of the Rainbow Seekers have come down with COVID following the holidays," but added that they are all vaccinated and have "super mild symptoms."While data shows the COVID-19 vaccines are effective at preventing serious illness and death, they aren't able to 100% prevent infection, especially when it comes to the new omicron strain of the virus. Experts advise getting a booster shot six months after the initial Pfizer of Moderna shots or two months after the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot."Please have a wonderful (and safe) New Years. We’ll see you in 2022," the band said, adding, "PS… Get your booster!"You can read the full message below.