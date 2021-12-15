Email
Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Detroit's Baker's Keyboard Lounge hosts tribute to jazz artist and activist Abbey Lincoln

Posted By on Wed, Dec 15, 2021 at 3:24 PM

click to enlarge Abbey Lincoln in 1966. - JAC. DE NIJS / ANEFO; RESTORATION BY ADAM CUERDEN, WIKIMEDIA CREATIVE COMMONS
  • Jac. de Nijs / Anefo; Restoration by Adam Cuerden, Wikimedia Creative Commons
  • Abbey Lincoln in 1966.

The late Abbey Lincoln was known as a jazz vocalist who has been compared to Billie Holiday, and was also an actress and activist. According to the New York Times, she was living in Harlem in 1962 when she helped to establish the Cultural Association for Women of African Heritage, and her 1966 essay “Who Will Revere the Black Woman?” first appeared in Dr. John H. John’s first magazine, later known as Black World.



Though born in Chicago, Lincoln was raised in Michigan’s Cass County, so it’s fitting that Lincoln be honored at a tribute night at Detroit’s historic Baker’s Keyboard Lounge. That tribute comes from Sky Covington, Detroit Music Award winner for Outstanding Jazz Vocalist. This pair of shows is the latest from the Preservation of Jazz music series “Out of the Mouth of a Woman.”

Shows ar 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16; Baker’s Keyboard Lounge, 20510 Livernois Ave., Detroit; 248-383-3385; Tickets are $30.

