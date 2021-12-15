Detroit's Baker's Keyboard Lounge hosts tribute to jazz artist and activist Abbey Lincoln

click to enlarge Jac. de Nijs / Anefo; Restoration by Adam Cuerden, Wikimedia Creative Commons

Abbey Lincoln in 1966.

The late Abbey Lincoln was known as a jazz vocalist who has been compared to Billie Holiday, and was also an actress and activist. According to the New York Times, she was living in Harlem in 1962 when she helped to establish the Cultural Association for Women of African Heritage, and her 1966 essay “Who Will Revere the Black Woman?” first appeared in Dr. John H. John’s first magazine, later known as Black World.

Though born in Chicago, Lincoln was raised in Michigan’s Cass County, so it’s fitting that Lincoln be honored at a tribute night at Detroit’s historic Baker’s Keyboard Lounge. That tribute comes from Sky Covington, Detroit Music Award winner for Outstanding Jazz Vocalist. This pair of shows is the latest from the Preservation of Jazz music series “Out of the Mouth of a Woman.”

Shows ar 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16; Baker’s Keyboard Lounge, 20510 Livernois Ave., Detroit; 248-383-3385; Tickets are $30.

