Wednesday, December 1, 2021

City Slang

Don't freak — the Aces will bring their upbeat shopping montage pop to St. Andrew's Hall in Detroit

Posted By on Wed, Dec 1, 2021 at 10:31 AM

click to enlarge The Aces. - COURTESY OF RED BULL RECORDS
  • Courtesy of Red Bull Records
  • The Aces.

It’s been a minute since we’ve heard the joyful indie pop stylings of the Aces, the Utah foursome composed of sisters Alisa and Cristal Ramirez as well as longtime friends Katie Henderson and McKenna Petty. The group's sophomore record, 2021’s Under My Influence, is the reality show/mall shopping montage soundtrack of our pent-up pandemic dreams.



A follow-up to the band’s 2018 debut When My Heart Felt Volcanic, which was basically an upbeat sun steeped ode to heartbreak (and gave us JR JR vibes or a Disney Channel version of Haim which, like, is, if you know us, a compliment), Under My Influence turns the dial up on sultry, synthy, and totally dancy Selling Sunset meets Tove Lo energy.

Perhaps the most relatable song on the record is "My Phone Is Trying to Kill Me," during which the Ramirez sisters refer to their phones as being akin to “a monster” in their pockets. “Fucked up, drinking, smoking / Trying to live in the moment / I check that screen just one more time / My phone is trying to kill me / On read I feel hopeless,” they harmonize. Now excuse us while we put our phones on "do not disturb" and, you know, turn our attention to another screen or two.

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4 at St. Andrew’s Hall Detroit; 431 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-961-8961; saintandrewsdetroit.com. Tickets are $20+. *Event requires proof of full vaccination or negative COVID-19 test 72 hours prior to entry.


