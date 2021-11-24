City Slang

Wednesday, November 24, 2021

City Slang

Detroit's Chloe Moriondo will bring the 'Blood Bunny' for headlining homecoming performance at El Club

Posted By on Wed, Nov 24, 2021 at 10:17 PM

click to enlarge Detroit's own Chloe Moriondo will play a headlining homecoming show at Detroit's El Club. - PHOTO BY JIMMY FONTAINE
  • Photo by Jimmy Fontaine
  • Detroit's own Chloe Moriondo will play a headlining homecoming show at Detroit's El Club.

Rising Gen Z DIY bedroom pop star Chloe Moriondo eats boys.



Or so the Detroit native claims on their pop punk-steeped sophomore record, Blood Bunny, released earlier this year. “’Cause I eat boys/ Yeah, I get them gory/ You can’t control me, ‘cause I wrote this story,” the 19-year-old sings on "I Eat Boys." Moriondo, who uses she/them pronouns, got their start on YouTube in 2014 (their channel has more than 3 million followers) and, only until Blood Bunny, does Moriondo say she’s finally making the music she’s always wanted to make.

“I think a lot of young people around me in my generation started wanting to express ourselves more and wanted to lean more in the pop-punk direction because it’s so fun and expressive,” Moriondo told Metro Times. “I was definitely connecting back to my roots with Avril Lavigne and Hayley Williams and old Paramore when I was making the majority of Blood Bunny.”

Moriondo’s influences are alive and well on the record. "What If It Doesn’t End Well" feels like it belongs in the same universe as Lavinge’s banger ballad "I’m With You," and Moriondo’s "Bodybag" could romp with Bif Naked’s "Never Alone." But then there’s a track like "Girl On TV" that feels like it could jump on a daisy-filled trampoline with Miley Cyrus circa her Flaming Lips era. A match made in, well, Michigan, Moriondo will be joined by fellow metro Detroit native and Triple Crown Records artist Shortly (aka Alexandria Maniak), who released her emotional Adrienne Lenker-crossed-with Mitski-sounding full-length record, Dancer, earlier this year.

Doors open at 8 p.m. on Satruday, Nov. 27 at El Club; 4114 W. Vernor Hwy., Detroit; 313-757-7942; elclubdetroit.com. Tickets are $25.40


