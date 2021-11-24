Detroit's Chloe Moriondo will bring the 'Blood Bunny' for headlining homecoming performance at El Club

click to enlarge Photo by Jimmy Fontaine

Detroit's own Chloe Moriondo will play a headlining homecoming show at Detroit's El Club.

Rising Gen Z DIY bedroom pop star Chloe Moriondo eats boys.

feels like it belongs in the same universe as Lavinge’s banger ballad " I’m With You, " and Moriondo’s " Bodybag " could romp with Bif Naked’s "

Never Alone. " But then there’s a track like " Girl On TV " that feels like it could jump on a daisy-filled trampoline with

. A match made in, well, Michigan, Moriondo will be joined by fellow metro Detroit native and Triple Crown Records artist Shortly (aka Alexandria

Maniak), who released her emotional Adrienne Lenker-crossed-with Mitski-sounding full-length record, Dancer, earlier this year.

Or so the Detroit native claims on their pop punk-steeped sophomore record, Blood Bunny, released earlier this year. “’Cause I eat boys/ Yeah, I get them gory/ You can’t control me, ‘cause I wrote this story,” the 19-year-old sings on " I Eat Boys ." Moriondo, who uses she/them pronouns, got their start on YouTube in 2014 (their channel has more than 3 million followers) and, only until, does Moriondo say she’s finally making the music she’s always wanted to make.“I think a lot of young people around me in my generation started wanting to express ourselves more and wanted to lean more in the pop-punk direction because it’s so fun and expressive,” Moriondo told. “I was definitely connecting back to my roots with Avril Lavigne and Hayley Williams and old Paramore when I was making the majority of.”Moriondo’s influences are alive and well on the record. " What If It Doesn’t End Well

Doors open at 8 p.m. on Satruday, Nov. 27 at El Club; 4114 W. Vernor Hwy., Detroit; 313-757-7942; elclubdetroit.com. Tickets are $25.40