Report reveals history of sexual assault, rape, and violence at Michigan's Faster Horses country music festival

The report details horrific firsthand accounts spanning the festival's history, including women waking up with blood running down their legs, or are found unconscious and unclothed in fields or tents not belonging to them with no recollection of how they got there. Others found themselves intoxicated and came to during an attempted or completed rape. One woman contacted police after removing a condom from her vagina with no memory of why or how it ended up there. Another was found partially undressed with a busted lip on the floor of the women's bathroom and was terrified of anyone touching her. In 2014, a woman recounted to police that she had been raped by three men after being knocked to the ground in the parking lot. She was in so much distress following the attack, that she was crying and vomiting during the police interview.
A former Faster Horses security guard described the festival as "a sexual predator's paradise."
These cases are often difficult to prosecute, especially when excessive drinking is a factor and neither party can provide detailed accounts of what happened — which isn't to say it didn't happen, just because someone can't remember. Oftentimes attackers can lie and say consent was given even though the victim was not in a coherent enough state to give consent nor deny it.
One of the many contributing factors is the festival's culture, which revolves around objectifying women, intoxication, and country music's reputation for perpetuating gender roles and that guys will be guys.
“How many haven’t been reported, would be my better question about this stuff that is happening at Faster Horses,” Lenawee County Prosecuting Attorney R. Burke Castleberry told MLive. “How many haven’t been reported?”
According to Rape, Abuse, & Incest National Network (RAINN), out of 1,000 sexual assaults, only 310 are reported to police (which means more than 2 out of 3 rapes go unreported), and of those reported cases, on average only about 28 results in a felony conviction.
This would mean that there could be more than 67 unreported sexual assaults at Faster Horses.
If you are a victim of sexual assault or want more information on sexual assault, you can contact the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network at 1-800-656-4673; rainn.org.
