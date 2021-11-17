City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 17, 2021

City Slang

Report reveals history of sexual assault, rape, and violence at Michigan's Faster Horses country music festival

Posted By on Wed, Nov 17, 2021 at 9:14 AM

click to enlarge Faster Horses country music festival draws more than 40,000 people every year. - MIKE FERDINANDE
  • Mike Ferdinande
  • Faster Horses country music festival draws more than 40,000 people every year.

Music festivals — and festival culture — are under a microscope.

Earlier this year, HBO released Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage, a documentary recounting the horrors of the pre-millennium revival of the once flower-powered music festival, which included arson, violence, multiple accounts of sexual assault, and gang rape.



Most recently, rapper Travis Scott's annual Astroworld festival made headlines. The festival claimed 10 lives, including a 9-year old, during its first night after pleas to stop Scott's performance were largely ignored despite many fans being trampled and crushed by a provoked and mismanaged crowd of more than 50,000 people.

Now, a Michigan-based festival is having its dirty laundry aired out.

A disturbing new investigation published by MLive has illuminated a history of rampant sexual assault, rape, and violence at Michigan's annual three-day country music festival, Faster Horses.

The LiveNation-produced fest, which was first held in 2013, takes place in Brooklyn, Michigan, at Michigan International Speedway. In recent years, it has drawn more than 40,000 country music fans, many of whom opt to camp on-site in tents and trailers.

Though the heart of the festival is its star-packed musical lineups that have in years past included performers Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean, Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, and Luke Combs, Faster Horses is, as it is touted on its website, the #PartyOfTheSummer. At least, for some. For others, it's a nightmare.

Since 2013, there have been 30 reported cases of criminal sexual conduct at the festival, police have responded to 91 assaults, and, during this year's event, four people died: three men died by carbon monoxide poisoning and a woman died as a result of "complications of obesity" with marijuana and alcohol abuse also playing a factor.

According to MLive, which analyzed 130 police reports, 30 sexual conduct cases were considered "unfounded" and at least 18 sexual assault cases involved alcohol. All of the reported assault and/or rape victims are female.

To compare, "Faster Horses has 50% more reports of criminal sexual conduct and more than twice the number of assaults" than that of Michigan's annual large-scale four-day electronic music festival, Electric Forest. MLive also found that alcohol was the undeniable common denominator throughout the more than, 2,000 pages of violent crimes and deaths at Faster Horses.

Throughout Faster Horses sordid history, only two men have had formal legal action taken against them, one of whom was implicated for urinating in public and drinking under age, the other had repeatedly entered the women's showers, exposing himself, and in one case, attempted assault. That man, who was 22 at the time, had initially gotten an 18-month sentence and a handful of community service hours. He ended up spending 93 days in jail because he violated his first sentence. The man then pleaded guilty to the indecent exposure charges, but not the assault with intent to commit sexual penetration charge, which were dismissed by the prosecutor's office.

The report details horrific firsthand accounts spanning the festival's history, including women waking up with blood running down their legs, or are found unconscious and unclothed in fields or tents not belonging to them with no recollection of how they got there. Others found themselves intoxicated and came to during an attempted or completed rape. One woman contacted police after removing a condom from her vagina with no memory of why or how it ended up there. Another was found partially undressed with a busted lip on the floor of the women's bathroom and was terrified of anyone touching her. In 2014, a woman recounted to police that she had been raped by three men after being knocked to the ground in the parking lot. She was in so much distress following the attack, that she was crying and vomiting during the police interview.

A former Faster Horses security guard described the festival as "a sexual predator's paradise."

These cases are often difficult to prosecute, especially when excessive drinking is a factor and neither party can provide detailed accounts of what happened — which isn't to say it didn't happen, just because someone can't remember. Oftentimes attackers can lie and say consent was given even though the victim was not in a coherent enough state to give consent nor deny it.

One of the many contributing factors is the festival's culture, which revolves around objectifying women, intoxication, and country music's reputation for perpetuating gender roles and that guys will be guys.

“How many haven’t been reported, would be my better question about this stuff that is happening at Faster Horses,” Lenawee County Prosecuting Attorney R. Burke Castleberry told MLive. “How many haven’t been reported?”

According to Rape, Abuse, & Incest National Network (RAINN), out of 1,000 sexual assaults, only 310 are reported to police (which means more than 2 out of 3 rapes go unreported), and of those reported cases, on average only about 28 results in a felony conviction.

This would mean that there could be more than 67 unreported sexual assaults at Faster Horses.

If you are a victim of sexual assault or want more information on sexual assault, you can contact the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network at 1-800-656-4673; rainn.org.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More City Slang »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Police are investigating Brass Against singer, a Detroit native, after she urinated on willing fan's face at festival Read More

  2. The Rolling Stones gave Detroit their money's worth with dazzling — and age-defying — performance Read More

  3. Singer-songwriter Matthew Milia takes us on a beautifully bleak tour of his hometown in 'Keego Harbor' video Read More

  4. ADULT. announce new album, rescheduled Detroit Leland City Club date Read More

  5. Indie rock band Habibi on the future, sisterhood, and ‘The Sopranos’ Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 17, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation