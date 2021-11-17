City Slang

Wednesday, November 17, 2021

City Slang

Olivia O'Brien will bring her pop prowess to Saint Andrew's Hall in Detroit

Posted By on Wed, Nov 17, 2021 at 3:30 PM

click to enlarge Olivia O'Brien will perform at Saint Andrew's Hall. - COURTESY OF ARTIST
  • Courtesy of artist
  • Olivia O'Brien will perform at Saint Andrew's Hall.

It’s been one hell of a year for Gen Z pop stars named Olivia.



For 21-year-old Olivia O’Brien, the R&B-steeped Stevie Nicks-obsessed pop singer with more than 8 million monthly listeners on Spotify who regrets the nose job she got at 16, it’s always the Olivia O’Brien Show — and it’s getting picked up for a second season.

This year, O’Brien, who broke onto the scene in 2016 thanks to her and gnash’s track, "i love u, i hate u" (which has more than six million views on YouTube, by the way) released the first installment of her sophomore record, Episodes: Season 1. Through rolling beats, the character-driven hook heavy record explores the pains of early adulthood, like the belief that we’re all going to die, insecurity, soured friendships, sociopathic lovers, and the desire to call one’s mom when shit gets tough. It’s almost enough for us to forgive the fact that she might be dating internet turd Logan Paul.

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20 at St. Andrew’s Hall; 431 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-961-8961; saintandrewsdetroit.com. Tickets are $22.

