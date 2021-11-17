City Slang

Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Danny Brown's annual blowout party Bruiser Thanksgiving is coming to the Russell Industrial Center

Posted By on Wed, Nov 17, 2021 at 3:31 PM

click to enlarge Danny Brown. - JULIO ENRIQUEZ/WIKIPEDIA COMMONS
  • Julio Enriquez/Wikipedia Commons
  • Danny Brown.

In Detroit, we’re lucky to have several annual events that are hype AF and have us counting the calendar days until the next time we get to wild out.



There’s festivals, parties, creepy immersive experiences (we miss you, Theatre Bizarre!), and then there’s our eccentric hometown hip-hop hero, all around goofball (and future stand-up comedy star?), and “one of rap’s most unique figures in recent memory,” Danny Brown will celebrate his annual Thanksgiving-eve performance in person, after last year’s party was livestreamed.

Danny Brown’s Bruiser Thanksgiving, which has relocated to the Russell Industrial Center, turns eight this year and, as usual, he’s not doing it alone. As with years previous, Brown will share the stage with Bruiser Brigade and a steady rotation of local emcees. The Thanksgiving Eve bash comes after Brown announced the title of forthcoming fifth record. Per Brown, Quaranta is done and is being mixed by TDE’s Derek Ali.

"We’re just waiting on the right timing," he said in an interview. “But it’s not called 40, it’s called Quaranta. I don’t wanna give away too much why, but y’all will figure it out."

Doors open at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24 at the Russell Industrial Center; 1600 Clay St., Detroit; 313-872-0358; russellindustrialcenter.com. Tickets are $25.


