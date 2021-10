Megan Thee Stallion ushers in chill girl winter with 'Big Holiday Show" with Lil Baby, Trick Trick, and more in Detroit

click to enlarge DFree / Shutterstock.com

Hot Girl Meg is bringing the heat to Detroit's LCA on Dec. 17.

With " Hot Girl Summer " in our rearview and " Sad Girl Autumn " fully underway, does that mean we're approaching chill girl winter?It sure the hell feels like it.Grammy award-winning "Hot Girl," self-proclaimed " hood Mona Lisa ," and the woman whotitled her debut record just four months after being shot , Megan Thee Stallion will lead a star-studded hip-hop lineup as part of 97.9 WJLB's upcoming Big Holiday Show coming to Detroit's Little Caesars Arena on Dec. 17.Meg shares headliner duty with 26-year-old Atlanta rapper Lil Baby . Also on the bill? Moneybagg Yo Yung Bleu , and Detroit's own Babyface Ray Polo Frost , and Trick Trick Tickets ($40) go on sale Saturday, Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. via 313presents.com ticketmaster.com , or via the Little Caesars Arena box office. Organizers warn that the lineup is subject to change.

