Weekend-long Pig & Whiskey fest returns to Ferndale with music from Laith Al-Saadi, Goober and the Peas, Tart, and more

What's spookier than a celebration of barbecued meat, top-shelf whiskey, and local live music taking place on Halloween weekend? We could argueattending a celebration of barbecued meat, top-shelf whiskey, and local live music is pretty damn scary.Don't fear the FOMO: Pig & Whiskey, the annual Ferndale blowout co-produced byand Woodward Avenue Brewers, returns.The free weekend-long festival, which has moved from summer to Oct. 29-31, will offer access to an array of BBQ vendors and other munchies, as well as whiskey, craft brews, cocktails, and other spirits.What would a party be without tunes? Pig & Whiskey will, once again, host a slew of artists ranging from a finalist from NBC's, a 20-year-old small-town country artist, and a Detroit cowpunk band that emerged during the '90s and gave one Jack White an early break when he served as their drummer.This year's Pig & Whiskey will feature performances by Laith Al-Saadi Goober and the Peas , as well as the Muggs Black Note Graffiti , and others.View the full schedule below and visit pigandwhiskeyferndale.com for a full rundown of food and libation vendors.