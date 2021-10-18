Vote now for Best of Detroit 2021

Monday, October 18, 2021

Weekend-long Pig & Whiskey fest returns to Ferndale with music from Laith Al-Saadi, Goober and the Peas, Tart, and more

Posted By on Mon, Oct 18, 2021 at 10:52 AM

Pig & Whiskey will take place Halloween weekend. - PHOTO BY DONTAE ROCKYMORE
  • Photo by Dontae Rockymore
  • Pig & Whiskey will take place Halloween weekend.

What's spookier than a celebration of barbecued meat, top-shelf whiskey, and local live music taking place on Halloween weekend? We could argue not attending a celebration of barbecued meat, top-shelf whiskey, and local live music is pretty damn scary.

Don't fear the FOMO: Pig & Whiskey, the annual Ferndale blowout co-produced by Metro Times and Woodward Avenue Brewers, returns.



The free weekend-long festival, which has moved from summer to Oct. 29-31, will offer access to an array of BBQ vendors and other munchies, as well as whiskey, craft brews, cocktails, and other spirits.

What would a party be without tunes? Pig & Whiskey will, once again, host a slew of artists ranging from a finalist from NBC's The Voice, a 20-year-old small-town country artist, and a Detroit cowpunk band that emerged during the '90s and gave one Jack White an early break when he served as their drummer.

This year's Pig & Whiskey will feature performances by Laith Al-Saadi, Myron Elkins, Goober and the Peas, as well as the Muggs, Tart, Black Note Graffiti, and others.

View the full schedule below and visit pigandwhiskeyferndale.com for a full rundown of food and libation vendors.

Friday:

Laith Al-Saadi 10 p.m.

the Muggs 8:30 p.m.

Myron Elkins 7:15 p.m.

Libby DeCamp 6 p.m.

Saturday:

Goober and the Peas 9:30 p.m.

Missy Mae Ryder 8 p.m.

Tart 6:45 p.m.

Black Note Graffiti 5:30 p.m.

Sunday

Stone Clover 7:30 p.m.

Jeremy Porter and the Tucos 4:45 p.m.


