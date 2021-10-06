Vote now for Best of Detroit 2021

Wednesday, October 6, 2021

Echo Fest returns to Outer Limits Lounge thanks to Detroit psych-rockers Sisters of Your Sunshine Vapor

Posted By on Wed, Oct 6, 2021 at 10:57 AM

click to enlarge Echo Fest returns for two-day rock fest at Outer Limits Lounge. - COURTESY OF SISTERS OF YOUR SUNSHINE VAPOR
  • Courtesy of Sisters of Your Sunshine Vapor
  • Echo Fest returns for two-day rock fest at Outer Limits Lounge.

These are some strange times, folks. Especially for those of us who cover live events during the pandemic as we are constantly made to feel that we have returned to "normal" (whatever the fuck that is) only to have concerts, festivals, and all fun things postponed, rescheduled, or, in many cases, cancelled.

While big-ticket concerts figure out what the hell they’re doing, we in Detroit are thankful to have a loyal, responsible, and totally badass local music scene to sooth our woes and usher us into the ever expanding unknown. Thanks to Detroit’s own neo-psych rock outfit Sisters of Your Sunshine Vapor (think Flaming Lips and Brian Jonestown Massacre) who will once again host Echo Fest, this time, with all Detroit area-based bands.

The two-night fest at Outer Limits Lounge will include Friday performances by Just Guys being Dudes, the Characteristics, Toeheads, Jemmi Hazeman & the Honey Riders, and, on Saturday, Vulgars, Duende, Tart, Wiccans, the Muggs, and Sisters of Your Sunshine Vapor. This is the kind of normal we need which is, well, as you’ll see, freaky as fuck. Just how we like it.

Echo Fest takes place starting at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8 and 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oc. 9 at Outer Limits Lounge; 5507 Caniff St., Detroit; 313-826-0456; outerlimitslounge.com. Tickets are $10 at the door.


Best Things to Do In Detroit

