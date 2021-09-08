City Slang

Wednesday, September 8, 2021

City Slang

Kiss postpone metro Detroit concert to October after Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons tested positive for COVID-19

Posted By on Wed, Sep 8, 2021 at 10:12 AM

click to enlarge It's the "End of the Road" for Kiss. - KEITH TARRIER / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Keith Tarrier / Shutterstock.com
  • It's the "End of the Road" for Kiss.

Members of space clown outfit Kiss escaped the kiss of death thanks to their COVID-19 vaccines — and they're finally bringing their flame retardant stage spectacle of a farewell performance to metro Detroit next month.

Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Eric Singer, and Tommy Thayer were supposed to perform at DTE Energy Music Theater earlier this month but were forced to cancel it the day of the show due to the fact that both Stanley and Simmons had tested positive for COVID-19. Both are vaccinated.



Stanley was the first to report his positive diagnosis. The final straw for postponing the show, which has been officially rescheduled for Friday, Oct. 15, came when Simmons also tested positive.

Per a press release, both Stanley and Simmons quarantined for 10 days and will resume the band's itinerary for their massive "End Of The Road Tour" this week after the pair got the go ahead from doctors.

Great news, right?

Well, sure. But The Daily Mail caught Stanley putzing around inside the West Hollywood Hotel just days after announcing he had contracted the virus, without a mask. Meanwhile, in California, there is a mask mandate and the Los Angeles Department of Public Health said those who test positive should self-isolate for no less than 10 days.

"REST!!" Stanley tweeted on Sept. 1, the day of the originally scheduled metro Detroit performance. "Doctor's orders so we can hit the road running on Sept. 9th. Staying clear of people for a few more days. Do I think my 'freedom' ever includes jeopardizing other people's health?... No, I don't."

Fans are encouraged to hang on to their tickets to use toward the rescheduled date. Ticket-holders will also receive an email regarding refund opportunities should they be unable to attend the show in October.


Tags: , , , , , ,

City Slang

Best Things to Do In Detroit

