Modest Mouse to bring more than 20 years of indie rock to Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

If you’re going to resurrect yourself, might as well emerge from a golden casket or, in the case of indie-rock darlings Modest Mouse, their first album in six years, The Golden Casket.
The Isaac Brock-led outfit, which may be best known for their 2004 earworm “Float On,” has floated on through the last 20 years releasing but a handful of records. The Golden Casket, released earlier this summer, marks a new chapter in the band’s evolution, one that maintains Brock’s optimistic neurosis. “Somewhere between dust and the stars/Swung open, then slammed shut, yeah, but here we are/We are between, we are between,” Brock sings on “We Are Between.” Described as occupying a space between “raw punk power and experimental studio science,” Modest Mouse’s seventh record explores the degradation of psychic landscapes, invisible technology, and fatherhood.
Doors open at 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20 at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre; 160 Festival Dr., Rochester Hills; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com. Tickets are $39.50+.
