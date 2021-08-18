Modest Mouse to bring more than 20 years of indie rock to Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

click to enlarge Photo by James Joyner

Modest Mouse.

If you’re going to resurrect yourself, might as well emerge from a golden casket or, in the case of indie-rock darlings Modest Mouse, their first album in six years, The Golden Casket.



The Isaac Brock-led outfit, which may be best known for their 2004 earworm “Float On,” has floated on through the last 20 years releasing but a handful of records. The Golden Casket, released earlier this summer, marks a new chapter in the band’s evolution, one that maintains Brock’s optimistic neurosis. “Somewhere between dust and the stars/Swung open, then slammed shut, yeah, but here we are/We are between, we are between,” Brock sings on “We Are Between.” Described as occupying a space between “raw punk power and experimental studio science,” Modest Mouse’s seventh record explores the degradation of psychic landscapes, invisible technology, and fatherhood.