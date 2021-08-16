Email
Print
Share

Monday, August 16, 2021

Here's a synthpop cover album of Madonna songs on her birthday

Posted By on Mon, Aug 16, 2021 at 9:06 AM

click to enlarge Madonna. - ANDREYNIKOLAEV.COM / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • andreynikolaev.com / Shutterstock.com
  • Madonna.

Happy birthday to Madonna, whose 63rd birthday is Monday.

To celebrate, indie label Italians Do It Better — which took its name from the message emblazoned on the Queen of Pop's T-shirt in the "Papa Don't Preach" video — released a covers album of Madonna songs reimagined in its dark synthpop style.



The 20-track record features covers from Italians Do It Better artists including Glüme, Farah, and Desire, and was executive produced by label head Johnny Jewel. (IDIB's breakthrough act Chromatics does not appear, having announced a split last week.)

According to a release, the project started during the pandemic, when Desire singer Megan Louise asked artists, "If you could cover your favorite Madonna song... What would it be?"

One of the tracks ("Lucky Star" by Club Intl) was even produced by Max Kamins, the son of New York DJ Mark Kamins, who helped launch Madonna's career in the 1980s and produced her track "Everybody."

"Dance music was the soundtrack of my early childhood," Kamins said. "Working on 'Lucky Star' reconnected me not only to my father, but also reminded me that a good song is timeless."

You can listen to Italians Do It Better on your preferred platform. The label has also released a replica of Madonna's iconic shirt.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More City Slang »

Trending

Cori Bush forced Democrats to be accountable. And that’s exactly what Big Money feared in Nina Turner.
Free Will Astrology (Aug. 11-17)
DSO goes ‘Star Wars,’ Charivari, Ribs and R&B, and more things to do in Detroit this week
Pandemic talk
Why does it feel like so many tours skip Detroit? It’s complicated.
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Ribs and R&B Music Festival will take over Hart Plaza with headliner Tony! Toni! Toné! Read More

  2. Concert promoter AEG will now require proof of vaccination, impacting two metro Detroit venues Read More

  3. Punk Rock BBQ will spice up Core City with music, ice cream, and badassery Read More

  4. Why does it feel like so many tours skip Detroit? It’s complicated. Read More

  5. The untouchable Mavis Staples to perform in Lake Orion as part of Audiotree summer concert series Read More