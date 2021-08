Here's a synthpop cover album of Madonna songs on her birthday

click to enlarge andreynikolaev.com / Shutterstock.com

Happy birthday to Madonna, whose 63rd birthday is Monday.To celebrate, indie label Italians Do It Better — which took its name from the message emblazoned on the Queen of Pop's T-shirt in the "Papa Don't Preach" video — released a covers album of Madonna songs reimagined in its dark synthpop style.The 20-track record features covers from Italians Do It Better artists including Glüme, Farah, and Desire, and was executive produced by label head Johnny Jewel. (IDIB's breakthrough act Chromatics does not appear, having announced a split last week .)According to a release, the project started during the pandemic, when Desire singer Megan Louise asked artists, "If you could cover your favorite Madonna song... What would it be?"One of the tracks ("Lucky Star" by Club Intl) was even produced by Max Kamins, the son of New York DJ Mark Kamins, who helped launch Madonna's career in the 1980s and produced her track "Everybody.""Dance music was the soundtrack of my early childhood," Kamins said. "Working on 'Lucky Star' reconnected me not only to my father, but also reminded me that a good song is timeless."You can listen toon your preferred platform. The label has also released a replica of Madonna's iconic shirt