Guns 'N' Roses will transform Detroit Rock City into 'Paradise City' when they take on Comerica Park

It’s not Guns ‘N’ Roses’ fault that former president Donald Tr*mp thinks “November Rain” is the best music video of all time because it fucking is.
But don’t think for a second that GNR’s lead singer and personification of a pawn shop jewelry counter Axl Rose is saluting that orange bag of shit, in fact, Axl is an outspoken member of la resistance. Be it 'Paradise City', a jungle, or an unseasonably rainy November, Axl, Slash, and Duff McKagan are here to restore our faith in love, life, cool hats, and rock ‘n’ roll because, you know, Imagine Dragons and Foo Fighters are, like, all we’ve got. Woof.
Anyway, picking up where their 2020 plans were squashed, GNR will bring their North American stadium tour to Detroit’s Comerica Park. The last time the “Sweet Child O’ Mine” rockers paid a visit to Detroit Rock City was in 2017, when they performed twice within a year, including the first stop of their massive 150-date record breaking” Not in This Lifetime” tour. And now Detroit will once again bask in the over-accessorized shrieking and shredding that only GNR could serve up. See? Patience pays off.
Doors open at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8 at Comerica Park; 2100 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-962- 4000; 313presents.com. Tickets are $39.50+.
