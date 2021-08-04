Green Day, Weezer, and Fall Out Boy will finally bring massive stadium tour to Detroit

click to enlarge Pamela Littky

Green Day will take the stage with Fall Out Boy and Weezer for triple-header Hella Mega Tour.

Do you ever wish you could just hop in a time machine and book it to 1994 so you could experience Green Day’s Dookie or Weezer’s debut, lovingly referred to as the “blue album” for the first time ? Oh, so it’s just us? For the record, we would also gladly make a stop in 2005 to dance, dance to Fall Out Boy’s hit-packed sophomore release, From Under the Cork Tree. Well, no need to, you know, invent technology that’s not yet available to the general time-hopping public because the Hella Mega Tour is finally coming to Detroit’s Comerica Park after being announced in 2019, another year we wouldn’t mind revisiting. What? It was a good music year.



Anyway, the Hella Mega Tour celebrates pop, punk, pop-punk, alt-rock, and, uh, this year’s Van Weezer, an album that finds Rivers Cuomo and co. embracing anthem arena rock. Meanwhile, Billie Joe Armstrong and his mean, green, punk machine is trading boring ol’ masturbation for … positive affirmations? The band’s Detroit tour follows the release of a shockingly uplifting new Green Day bop “Pollyanna,” which finds Armstrong singing shit like “Every day’s a jubilee/ It’s wonderful to be alive,” ultimately taking us back to high school with some much-needed Jimmy Eat World “The Middle” energy. Just please don’t make us time-travel back to high school. Just … don’t.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10 at Comerica Park; 2100 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313- 962-4000; 313presents.com. Tickets are $59.50+.