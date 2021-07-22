For a limited time, you can score $20 'all-in' tickets at these Detroit-area music venues this summer

click to enlarge Brandon Nagy / Shutterstock.com

Concerts return to DTE Energy Music Theatre.

For just $20, you can catch Detroit-area concerts by acts like Kings of Leon, Modest Mouse, Hall & Oates, Maroon 5, Erykah Badu, Alice Cooper, and more this summer — including taxes and those pesky "convenience fees," whatever those are.

On Thursday, live music companies 313 Presents and Live Nation announced the return of their $20 "all-in" promotion for select shows at DTE Energy Music Theatre, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre, and Meadow Brook Amphitheatre.



The $20 tickets go on onsale to the public at noon on Wednesday, July 28 at 313Presents.com and LiveNation.com for a limited time only, while supplies last. A presale for T-Mobile and Sprint customers starts at noon on Tuesday, July 27.



Here are the participating shows:





Thursday, July 29, 2021

The Black Crowes “Shake Your Money Maker” wsg. Dirty Honey

DTE Energy Music Theatre



Sunday, August 1, 2021

James Taylor & His All-Star Band wsg. Jackson Browne

DTE Energy Music Theatre



Saturday, August 7, 2021

3 Doors Down “The Better Life 20th Anniversary Tour” wsg. Seether

Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre



Sunday, August 8, 2021

Jason Mraz “Look for the Good Live!”

Meadow Brook Amphitheatre



Thursday, August 12, 2021

Lindsey Stirling “Artemis Tour” wsg. Kieza

Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre



Friday, August 13, 2021

99.5 WYCD Hoedown featuring Lady A

DTE Energy Music Theatre



Friday, August 13, 2021

The Music of Star Wars performed by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra

Meadow Brook Amphitheatre



Sunday, August 15, 2021

Counting Crows “The Butter Miracle Tour” wsg. Sean Barna and Matt Sucich

Meadow Brook Amphitheatre



Sunday, August 15, 2021

Kings of Leon with Cold War Kids

DTE Energy Music Theatre



Friday, August 20, 2021

Modest Mouse wsg. The Districts

Meadow Brook Amphitheatre



Friday, August 20, 2021

Pitbull “I feel Good Tour” wsg. Iggy Azalea

DTE Energy Music Theatre



Saturday, August 21, 2021

Daryl Hall & John Oates wsg. Squeeze

DTE Energy Music Theatre



Sunday, August 22, 2021

105.9 KISS Block Party featuring Dru Hill, Jagged Edge, 112 & Ginuwine

Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre



Monday, August 23, 2021

Maroon 5

DTE Energy Music Theatre



Thursday, August 26, 2021

Boyz II Men and En Vogue

Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre



Sunday, August 29, 2021

The White Concert presented by MIX 92.3 featuring Marsha Ambrosius

Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre



Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Korn wsg. Staind and Fire From The Gods

DTE Energy Music Theatre



Thursday, September 2, 2021

The Doobie Brothers “50th Anniversary Tour”

DTE Energy Music Theatre



Friday, September 3, 2021

Trippie Redd "Tripp At Knight” Tour presented by Rolling Loud wsg. iann dior

Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre



Saturday, September 4, 2021

Brothers Osborne “wsg. Travis Denning and Tenille Townes

Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre



Sunday, September 5, 2021

Maze featuring Frankie Beverly wsg. Anthony Hamilton

Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre



Saturday, September 11, 2021

Brad Paisley wsg. Jimmie Allen and Kameron Marlowe

DTE Energy Music Theatre



Saturday, September 11, 2021

Erykah Badu wsg. Thundercat

Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre



Tuesday, September 14, 2021

TLC "Celebration of CrazySexyCool" wsg. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre



Thursday, September 16, 2021

311 "Live From The Ride" Tour wsg. Iration and Iya Terra

Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre



Saturday, September 18, 2021

101.1 WRIF Presents RIFF FEST 2021 featuring Rob Zombie, Chevelle and more

DTE Energy Music Theatre



Saturday, September 18, 2021

Brett Eldredge “Good Day Tour” wsg. Morgan Evans

Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre



Sunday, September 19, 2021

101.1 WRIF Presents RIFF Fest 2021 featuring Megadeth and Lamb of God

DTE Energy Music Theatre



Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Primus “A Tribute to Kings” wsg. The Sword

Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre



Friday, September 24, 2021

Blackberry Smoke “Spirit of the South Tour”

Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre



Friday, September 24, 2021

NF “Cloud Tour” wsg. Michl

DTE Energy Music Theatre



Saturday, September 25, 2021

Alice Cooper wsg. Ace Frehley

DTE Energy Music Theatre



Friday, October 1, 2021

NEEDTOBREATHE wsg. Switchfoot and The News Respects

Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre



Saturday, October 2, 2021

Knotfest Roadshow featuring Slipknot wsg. Killswitch Engage and more

DTE Energy Music Theatre



Thursday, October 7, 2021

Dierks Bentley “Beers On Me Tour” wsg. Riley Green

DTE Energy Music Theatre

