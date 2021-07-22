For a limited time, you can score $20 'all-in' tickets at these Detroit-area music venues this summer

For just $20, you can catch Detroit-area concerts by acts like Kings of Leon, Modest Mouse, Hall & Oates, Maroon 5, Erykah Badu, Alice Cooper, and more this summer — including taxes and those pesky "convenience fees," whatever those are.
On Thursday, live music companies 313 Presents and Live Nation announced the return of their $20 "all-in" promotion for select shows at DTE Energy Music Theatre, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre, and Meadow Brook Amphitheatre.
The $20 tickets go on onsale to the public at noon on Wednesday, July 28 at 313Presents.com and LiveNation.com for a limited time only, while supplies last. A presale for T-Mobile and Sprint customers starts at noon on Tuesday, July 27.
Here are the participating shows:
Thursday, July 29, 2021
The Black Crowes “Shake Your Money Maker” wsg. Dirty Honey
DTE Energy Music Theatre
Sunday, August 1, 2021
James Taylor & His All-Star Band wsg. Jackson Browne
DTE Energy Music Theatre
Saturday, August 7, 2021
3 Doors Down “The Better Life 20th Anniversary Tour” wsg. Seether
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
Sunday, August 8, 2021
Jason Mraz “Look for the Good Live!”
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
Thursday, August 12, 2021
Lindsey Stirling “Artemis Tour” wsg. Kieza
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
Friday, August 13, 2021
99.5 WYCD Hoedown featuring Lady A
DTE Energy Music Theatre
Friday, August 13, 2021
The Music of Star Wars performed by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
Sunday, August 15, 2021
Counting Crows “The Butter Miracle Tour” wsg. Sean Barna and Matt Sucich
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
Sunday, August 15, 2021
Kings of Leon with Cold War Kids
DTE Energy Music Theatre
Friday, August 20, 2021
Modest Mouse wsg. The Districts
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
Friday, August 20, 2021
Pitbull “I feel Good Tour” wsg. Iggy Azalea
DTE Energy Music Theatre
Saturday, August 21, 2021
Daryl Hall & John Oates wsg. Squeeze
DTE Energy Music Theatre
Sunday, August 22, 2021
105.9 KISS Block Party featuring Dru Hill, Jagged Edge, 112 & Ginuwine
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
Monday, August 23, 2021
Maroon 5
DTE Energy Music Theatre
Thursday, August 26, 2021
Boyz II Men and En Vogue
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
Sunday, August 29, 2021
The White Concert presented by MIX 92.3 featuring Marsha Ambrosius
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Korn wsg. Staind and Fire From The Gods
DTE Energy Music Theatre
Thursday, September 2, 2021
The Doobie Brothers “50th Anniversary Tour”
DTE Energy Music Theatre
Friday, September 3, 2021
Trippie Redd "Tripp At Knight” Tour presented by Rolling Loud wsg. iann dior
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
Saturday, September 4, 2021
Brothers Osborne “wsg. Travis Denning and Tenille Townes
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
Sunday, September 5, 2021
Maze featuring Frankie Beverly wsg. Anthony Hamilton
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
Saturday, September 11, 2021
Brad Paisley wsg. Jimmie Allen and Kameron Marlowe
DTE Energy Music Theatre
Saturday, September 11, 2021
Erykah Badu wsg. Thundercat
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
Tuesday, September 14, 2021
TLC "Celebration of CrazySexyCool" wsg. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
Thursday, September 16, 2021
311 "Live From The Ride" Tour wsg. Iration and Iya Terra
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
Saturday, September 18, 2021
101.1 WRIF Presents RIFF FEST 2021 featuring Rob Zombie, Chevelle and more
DTE Energy Music Theatre
Saturday, September 18, 2021
Brett Eldredge “Good Day Tour” wsg. Morgan Evans
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
Sunday, September 19, 2021
101.1 WRIF Presents RIFF Fest 2021 featuring Megadeth and Lamb of God
DTE Energy Music Theatre
Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Primus “A Tribute to Kings” wsg. The Sword
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
Friday, September 24, 2021
Blackberry Smoke “Spirit of the South Tour”
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
Friday, September 24, 2021
NF “Cloud Tour” wsg. Michl
DTE Energy Music Theatre
Saturday, September 25, 2021
Alice Cooper wsg. Ace Frehley
DTE Energy Music Theatre
Friday, October 1, 2021
NEEDTOBREATHE wsg. Switchfoot and The News Respects
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
Saturday, October 2, 2021
Knotfest Roadshow featuring Slipknot wsg. Killswitch Engage and more
DTE Energy Music Theatre
Thursday, October 7, 2021
Dierks Bentley “Beers On Me Tour” wsg. Riley Green
DTE Energy Music Theatre
