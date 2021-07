Phoebe fucking Bridgers is headed to Royal Oak Music Theatre for back-to-back shows

click to enlarge Frank Ockenfels

This is not a drill: Phoebe Bridgers will play Royal Oak Music Theatre in September.

They say dress for the job you want, not the one you have.This might be why Phoebe Bridgers — the icy-haired singer-songwriter, advocate, and CEO who speaks to millennial dread better than most, waxes nostalgic over Elliott Smith , and managed to piss off a population of insecure men who never learned to play more than the opening lick from " Smoke on the Water " by smashing her guitar during a live TV performance — spent most of 2*2* wearing a skeleton onesie. Wait,The unofficial indie angel of doom, gloom, and drinking shower beers who saved us from ourselves last year with her critically-acclaimed sophomore record, is finally giving the people what they want: real live fucking music.Bridgers, 26, casually announced her upcoming tour, ironically dubbed a "reunion tour," on social media Monday and, yes, daddy, there is not one, but two, metro Detroit shows.The 26-date U.S. trek finds Bridgers headlining a handful of major festivals like Bonnaroo, the Governor's Ball, Firefly Festival, Shaky Knees, and Austin City Limits, as well as back to back shows at the Royal Oak Music Theatre on Tuesday, Sep. 7 and Wednesday, Sep. 8 with support from Saddest Factory Records-signed (that's Bridgers' label, FYI) and L.A.-based electronic pop trio MUNA Tickets go on sale starting Friday, July 16 at noon via axs.com . However, fans can pre-register to purchase tickets on Wednesday, July 14 at noon via Ticketmaster's verified fan sale . Per the tour announcement, $1 from every ticket sold will support RAINN (Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network).