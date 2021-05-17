Motown Museum to celebrate 50th anniversary of Marvin Gaye's 'What's Going On' with events, merch

The celebration will continue well past the album's landmark anniversary. On June 19, the City of Detroit's Councilman Roy McCalister Jr. has teamed with the Motown Museum to rename a stretch of West Outer Drive at Monica Street, near the singer's home where the record was largely conceptualized, as “Marvin Gaye Drive.” The street naming event will feature dignitaries and remarks about Gaye's legacy and the record's impact.
The event also coincides with Juneteenth, which will be honored with a city-supported Jubilee Stroll down Detroit's historic Avenue of Fashion.
"We are proud to share with the world that Marvin will have a street named after him right where his genius and creativity was thriving in Detroit,” Motown Museum Chairwoman and CEO Robin Terry said in a statement.
“With Councilman McCallister’s vision and enthusiastic support from the neighboring community, this moment is now a reality that will live on for future generations. We are thankful for his leadership, the continued support of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and those who want to tell the world about this incredible legacy born in Detroit. The enthusiasm for the celebration continues to illustrate that our work in inspiring the future in the spirit of Motown is alive and well in a meaningful way.”
For more information on tours, merchandise, and other events, visit MotownMuseum.org.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.