City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Monday, May 17, 2021

City Slang

Motown Museum to celebrate 50th anniversary of Marvin Gaye's 'What's Going On' with events, merch

Posted By on Mon, May 17, 2021 at 11:13 AM

click to enlarge JAMES R. MARTIN / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • James R. Martin / Shutterstock.com

Rolling Stone magazine's No. 1 greatest album of all time is getting a hometown celebration in honor of its 50th anniversary.

Marvin Gaye's 1971 Motown-recorded masterpiece What's Going On will celebrate its 50th anniversary on Friday, May 21, and will be honored with special Motown Museum tours, a street-naming ceremony, and exclusive commemorative merchandise.



On Friday, the Motown Museum will host 90-minute VIP Marvin Gaye-focused tours every hour from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tours will have limited capacity (there are only a few time slots left, by the way) and, according to a press release, will “feature special guest appearances from Motown alumni” who will share with visitors behind-the-scenes stories about how the album came to life, as well as memories and stories about the late icon, who died in 1984 after being fatally shot by his own father in Los Angeles.

Tickets are $50 and will support Hitsville U.S.A.'s preservation efforts and the cost of admission will include a limited-edition item from the museum's "What's Going On" retail collection.
click to enlarge A 50th-anniversary beanie as part of Motown Museum's Marvin Gaye collection, released Friday. - COURTESY OF THE MOTOWN MUSEUM
  • Courtesy of the Motown Museum
  • A 50th-anniversary beanie as part of Motown Museum's Marvin Gaye collection, released Friday.

Speaking of merch, starting Friday at 8 a.m., the museum will release a beanie, much like the one Gaye frequently wore, as well as a commemorative lapel pin. Other items are expected to be released throughout the year.

The celebration will continue well past the album's landmark anniversary. On June 19, the City of Detroit's Councilman Roy McCalister Jr. has teamed with the Motown Museum to rename a stretch of West Outer Drive at Monica Street, near the singer's home where the record was largely conceptualized, as “Marvin Gaye Drive.” The street naming event will feature dignitaries and remarks about Gaye's legacy and the record's impact.

The event also coincides with Juneteenth, which will be honored with a city-supported Jubilee Stroll down Detroit's historic Avenue of Fashion.

"We are proud to share with the world that Marvin will have a street named after him right where his genius and creativity was thriving in Detroit,” Motown Museum Chairwoman and CEO Robin Terry said in a statement.

“With Councilman McCallister’s vision and enthusiastic support from the neighboring community, this moment is now a reality that will live on for future generations. We are thankful for his leadership, the continued support of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and those who want to tell the world about this incredible legacy born in Detroit. The enthusiasm for the celebration continues to illustrate that our work in inspiring the future in the spirit of Motown is alive and well in a meaningful way.”

For more information on tours, merchandise, and other events, visit MotownMuseum.org.


Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More City Slang »

Trending

The judgment of history
Moms behind bars: Photo project shines light on how Michigan’s criminal justice system fails families
Detroit is an island of vaccine hesitancy
Savage Love: Dramatis personae
Free Will Astrology (May 12-18)
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Sheila E., PJ Morton, and Damien Escobar among performers slated for the Aretha's Wednesday Night Jazz Series Read More

  2. Detroit composer, jazz trombonist, and hard-bop pioneer Curtis Fuller has died at the age of 88 Read More

  3. Dead & Company heads to DTE Energy Music Theatre for an end of summer jam Read More

  4. MC5's Wayne Kramer teams up with local coffee roasters and L.A. nonprofit to bring music to Michigan prisons Read More

  5. Eminem, White Stripes join the NFT craze Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 12, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation