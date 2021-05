Detroit rock royalty Alice Cooper will bring mayhem to DTE Energy Music Theatre with Ace Frehley this fall

click to enlarge Sterling Munksgard / Shutterstock.com

Here chicky, chicky.

There will be blood, folks.Detroit native and “Godfather of Shock Rock” Alice Cooper will hit the road this fall, and he ain't going it alone.The recent 73-year-old Metro Times' cover ghoul is teaming up with ex-KISS guitarist Ace Frehley for a 26-date tour throughout the U.S. The tour, which kicks off in Atlantic City on Sept. 17, will conclude in late October in Atlanta, but not before paying a visit to the namesake of his chart-topping 28th record,OK — so on Sep. 25, Cooper will actually bring his demonic stage show to DTE Energy Music Theatre, which is very muchin Detroit (it's 40 or so miles north), but who cares?, a blood-soaked love letter to the city that spawned the leather-clad, guillotine-obsessed, Christ-loving rocker, is as much about Detroit Rock City as it is about the man behind the mayhem, and we're totally here for it.Oh, and we're pretty sure that whole “don't wear white after Labor Day” rule is actually to protect your pristine whites from Cooper's blood splatter. Just a thought. (As if you'd be caught dead wearing white to an Alice Cooper show.)Tickets ($29.50+) go on sale starting Friday, May 21 at 10 a.m. via 313Presents Detroit Metro Times