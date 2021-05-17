City Slang

Monday, May 17, 2021

City Slang

Detroit rock royalty Alice Cooper will bring mayhem to DTE Energy Music Theatre with Ace Frehley this fall

Posted By on Mon, May 17, 2021 at 3:14 PM

click to enlarge Here chicky, chicky. - STERLING MUNKSGARD / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Sterling Munksgard / Shutterstock.com
  • Here chicky, chicky.

There will be blood, folks.

Detroit native and “Godfather of Shock Rock” Alice Cooper will hit the road this fall, and he ain't going it alone.



The recent 73-year-old Metro Times' cover ghoul is teaming up with ex-KISS guitarist Ace Frehley for a 26-date tour throughout the U.S. The tour, which kicks off in Atlantic City on Sept. 17, will conclude in late October in Atlanta, but not before paying a visit to the namesake of his chart-topping 28th record, Detroit Stories.

OK — so on Sep. 25, Cooper will actually bring his demonic stage show to DTE Energy Music Theatre, which is very much not in Detroit (it's 40 or so miles north), but who cares? Detroit Stories, a blood-soaked love letter to the city that spawned the leather-clad, guillotine-obsessed, Christ-loving rocker, is as much about Detroit Rock City as it is about the man behind the mayhem, and we're totally here for it.

Oh, and we're pretty sure that whole “don't wear white after Labor Day” rule is actually to protect your pristine whites from Cooper's blood splatter. Just a thought. (As if you'd be caught dead wearing white to an Alice Cooper show.)

Tickets ($29.50+) go on sale starting Friday, May 21 at 10 a.m. via 313Presents.
  • Alice Cooper with Ace Frehley @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

    • Sat., Sept. 25, 7 p.m. $29.50+

