Friday, May 14, 2021

City Slang

Sheila E., PJ Morton, and Damien Escobar among performers slated for the Aretha's Wednesday Night Jazz Series

Posted By on Fri, May 14, 2021 at 5:04 PM

click to enlarge Sheila E. hitting the skins. - JOE SEER / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Joe Seer / Shutterstock.com
  • Sheila E. hitting the skins.

The Aretha Franklin Ampletheatre is the latest Detroit-area venue to unveil a portion of its upcoming concert lineup and, take it from us, it's pretty dang jazzy.

The popular riverfront venue, formerly Chene Park, has announced 12 performances as part of its recurring Wednesday Night Jazz Series. The series will kick off on July 7 with iconic Prince collaborator Sheila E. who will perform with Detroit vocalist Monica Blaire. The series will conclude on Sept. 22 with award-winning violinist Damien Escobar.

According to the press release, the Aretha staff will be following state and local COVID-19 protocols and guidelines, meaning the 6,000-capacity amphitheater will be operating at 20% of its maximum, which is why ticket prices for this series have increased from $29 to $50.

However, this could changes if/when Michigan reaches its vaccination benchmark, which will lift all COVID-19 capacity restrictions and gathering limitations once 70% of all Michigan residents are fully vaccinated.

View the full Wednesday Night Jazz Series lineup below. 

· July 7        Sheila E & Monica Blaire         

· July 14      Avery*Sunshine & Mike Phillips           

· July 21     Kirk Whalum & Keiko Matsui                

· July 28      Gerald Albright, Kim & Kayla Waters    

· Aug. 4       PJ Morton                    

· Aug. 11     Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah &
                     The Hamiltones, Mumu Fresh

· Aug, 18   Peabo Bryson & Regina Belle              

· Aug. 25     Will Downing & Lin Rountree   

· Sep. 1        Najee & Friends                       

· Sep. 8       Incognito & Maysa                   

· Sep. 15     Kindred The Family Soul & Rahsaan Patterson

· Sep. 22      Damien Escobar                      

Pre-sale tickets for Wednesday Night Jazz Series season ticket holders will go on sale beginning Thursday, May 20th via Ticketmaster.com. Tickets for non-season ticket-holders will be available on Saturday, May 22 via the Aretha box office or Ticketmaster.com

