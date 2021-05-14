Sheila E., PJ Morton, and Damien Escobar among performers slated for the Aretha's Wednesday Night Jazz Series

click to enlarge Joe Seer / Shutterstock.com

Sheila E. hitting the skins.

The Aretha Franklin Ampletheatre is the latest Detroit-area venue to unveil a portion of its upcoming concert lineup and, take it from us, it's pretty dang jazzy.The popular riverfront venue, formerly Chene Park, has announced 12 performances as part of its recurring Wednesday Night Jazz Series.

According to the press release, the Aretha staff will be following state and local COVID-19 protocols and guidelines, meaning the 6,000-capacity amphitheater will be operating at 20% of its maximum, which is why ticket prices for this series have increased from $29 to $50.



However, this could changes if/when Michigan reaches its vaccination benchmark, which will lift all COVID-19 capacity restrictions and gathering limitations once 70% of all Michigan residents are fully vaccinated.



View the full Wednesday Night Jazz Series lineup below.

· July 7 Sheila E & Monica Blaire · July 14 Avery*Sunshine & Mike Phillips · July 21 Kirk Whalum & Keiko Matsui · July 28 Gerald Albright, Kim & Kayla Waters · Aug. 4 PJ Morton · Aug. 11 Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah &

The Hamiltones, Mumu Fresh · Aug, 18 Peabo Bryson & Regina Belle · Aug. 25 Will Downing & Lin Rountree · Sep. 1 Najee & Friends · Sep. 8 Incognito & Maysa · Sep. 15 Kindred The Family Soul & Rahsaan Patterson · Sep. 22 Damien Escobar

Pre-sale tickets for Wednesday Night Jazz Series season ticket holders will go on sale beginning Thursday, May 20th via Ticketmaster.com. Tickets for non-season ticket-holders will be available on Saturday, May 22 via the Aretha box office or Ticketmaster.com.

