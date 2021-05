Dead & Company heads to DTE Energy Music Theatre for an end of summer jam

click to enlarge Danny-Clinch

The Dead lives!

Break out your Birks, hit the dispensary, and, we guess, try to scrub the fact that John Mayer once compared his dick to a “white supremacist” and dropped the n-word in an interview witha decade ago (and has since “ apologized ” for) because the Dead lives on, baby.Dead & Company — the Grateful Dead offshoot featuring Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, Bob Weir, Oteil Burbridge, Jeff Chimenti, and Mayer – are revisiting their 2020 itinerary that had been upended by the pandemic.The 31-date tour will launch on Aug. 16 out of Raleigh, North Carolina, and will conclude on Halloween with a three-night stand at the Hollywood Bowl in California, but not before stopping at DTE Energy Music Theater on Friday, Sept. 10.Good news, hippies: The band is again partnering with Reverb's unCHANGEit Climate Campaign , which pledges to offset the carbon footprint of the tour, including fan travel, by funding clean energy projects around the world and educating fans on how to reduce their own carbon footprint.Since forming in 2015, the band has become a record-breaking stadium act, playing nearly 150 shows for an estimated 3.4 million fans and grossing $255.5 million.Ah, yes. We can feel the contact high already.Tickets ($51.50+) go on sale starting Friday, May 21 at noon via 313Presents.com Livenation.com , or Ticketmaster.com

