The music of Queen to get the Detroit Symphony Orchestra treatment for virtual concert

Screen grab/YouTube

We miss you, Freddie!

At the heart of Queen, one of the most influential rock bands of all time, is the music, which was the only good part about 2018’s loosely accurate and poorly edited Academy Award-winning biopic (that was shockingly not up for a Razzie), Bohemian Rhapsody.

Though we might not feel like champions, especially after 2020, there’s no reason we shouldn’t celebrate Freddie Mercury’s legacy, Queen’s resurgence, and our uncontrollable desire to scream “ Scaramouche ” at the top of our lungs while driving. Here to bring the lush orchestral reimagining of Queen’s hit-packed catalog to life is the Detroit Symphony Orchestra.This 45-minute live-streamed hit parade, led by conductor Brent Havens with vocalist Mig Ayesa, might just rock you just as rock royalty intended. Oh, and when you buy a ticket to this event, you can rewatch it as part of on-demand viewing for two weeks following the virtual event.

The virtual concert takes place on Thursday, May 13 at 7:20 p.m.; dso.org. Tickets are $12.



