Detroit Institute of Arts to screen taiko drum concert for Asian Pacific American Heritage Month series

While we wait for live in-person concerts to trickle in, there’s plenty of musical performances to go around for our virtual streaming pleasure. As is the case with the Detroit Institute of Arts celebration of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month.
The monthlong series features a variety of educational and cultural programming, including a virtual screening of 2019’s annual concert Why We Drum [社物芷鷐’邵肭狗] as performed by the Great Lakes Taiko Center. Rooted in Japanese music traditions, taiko drumming is meant to be seen and felt as much as it’s meant to be heard. Don’t expect, like, an unwashed rocker with a Neil Peart-sized drum set, though, as much of taiko drumming is performed on large drums called “odaiko,” which provide that roaring and thunderous sound, and the more rhythmic beats come from smaller drums or “shime-daiko.”
The virtual concert takes place on Friday, May 14 at 7 p.m.; dia.org. Cost is free; the concert will be uploaded to the DIA's YouTube account.
Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.