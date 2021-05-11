Detroit Institute of Arts to screen taiko drum concert for Asian Pacific American Heritage Month series

click to enlarge Screen grab/YouTube

While we wait for live in-person concerts to trickle in, there’s plenty of musical performances to go around for our virtual streaming pleasure. As is the case with the Detroit Institute of Arts celebration of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month.

The monthlong series features a variety of educational and cultural programming, including a virtual screening of 2019’s annual concert Why We Drum [社物芷鷐’邵肭狗] as performed by the Great Lakes Taiko Center. Rooted in Japanese music traditions, taiko drumming is meant to be seen and felt as much as it’s meant to be heard. Don’t expect, like, an unwashed rocker with a Neil Peart-sized drum set, though, as much of taiko drumming is performed on large drums called “odaiko,” which provide that roaring and thunderous sound, and the more rhythmic beats come from smaller drums or “shime-daiko.”



The virtual concert takes place on Friday, May 14 at 7 p.m.; dia.org. Cost is free; the concert will be uploaded to the DIA's YouTube account.



