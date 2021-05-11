City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, May 11, 2021

City Slang

Detroit Institute of Arts to screen taiko drum concert for Asian Pacific American Heritage Month series

Posted By on Tue, May 11, 2021 at 11:26 AM

click to enlarge SCREEN GRAB/YOUTUBE
  • Screen grab/YouTube

While we wait for live in-person concerts to trickle in, there’s plenty of musical performances to go around for our virtual streaming pleasure. As is the case with the Detroit Institute of Arts celebration of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month.

The monthlong series features a variety of educational and cultural programming, including a virtual screening of 2019’s annual concert Why We Drum [社物芷鷐’邵肭狗] as performed by the Great Lakes Taiko Center. Rooted in Japanese music traditions, taiko drumming is meant to be seen and felt as much as it’s meant to be heard. Don’t expect, like, an unwashed rocker with a Neil Peart-sized drum set, though, as much of taiko drumming is performed on large drums called “odaiko,” which provide that roaring and thunderous sound, and the more rhythmic beats come from smaller drums or “shime-daiko.”

The virtual concert takes place on Friday, May 14 at 7 p.m.; dia.org. Cost is free; the concert will be uploaded to the DIA's YouTube account.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More City Slang »

Trending

Detroit is an island of vaccine hesitancy
Racist country
Brood X cicadas will soon emerge in Michigan after 17 years underground
Pandia Health is bringing home-delivered birth control medication to Michigan
Savage Love: My husband is sending money to a FinDom
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Events

  • Why We Drum だから太鼓を叩く | Great Lakes Taiko Center: Raion Taiko & Godaiko Drummers @ Online event

    • Fri., May 14, 7 p.m. Free

Speaking of...

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Movement organizers announce free multi-venue 'micro' festival Memorial Day weekend Read More

  2. MC5's Wayne Kramer teams up with local coffee roasters and L.A. nonprofit to bring music to Michigan prisons Read More

  3. Evanescence will bring Detroit to life with LCA stop in December with Halestorm Read More

  4. 'Tresor 30' celebrates Detroit-Berlin connection through electronic music Read More

  5. Indie rock band Mt. Joy kicks off socially distant outdoor concert series in Pontiac, previously planned for Detroit Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 5, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation