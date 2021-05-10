City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Monday, May 10, 2021

City Slang

Evanescence will bring Detroit to life with LCA stop in December with Halestorm

Posted By on Mon, May 10, 2021 at 12:45 PM

click to enlarge WAKE US UP INSIDE, AMY LEE! - YAKUB88 / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • yakub88 / Shutterstock.com
  • WAKE US UP INSIDE, AMY LEE!

Throw out your alarm clock because alt-rock's leading lady is here to wake us up inside.



Evanescence — led by the incomparable and ultra-vampy Amy Lee — is teaming up with Halestorm, fronted by Lzzy Hale for a fall/winter tour. Yes, as in this fall and winter. Like, 2021. Stick it in our veins already — and by it we mean the vaccine so we can bask in the darkness of our one true queen.

The 15 city arena tour in support of Evanescence's fifth studio record, 2021's The Bitter Truth, will kick off in Portland on Nov. 5 and will conclude in Massachusetts on December 18 but not before swinging through Detroit, where the two bands will take the Little Caesars Arena stage in Detroit on Saturday, Dec. 11.

“Words can’t express how excited we are to go back on tour with our friends and rock out again,” Lee said in a press release. “We’ve been building this new music in isolation for over a year and dreaming of what it will be like to finally play it live, and to experience it together with our fans for the first time. We can’t wait to see you there!”

Tickets ($39.50+) go on sale Friday, May 14 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased via 313Presents.com or Ticketmaster.com. Please note that all venue box offices are closed for in-person transactions. 


We have a new events newsletter! Find out the best things to do in the area every Thursday morning in your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More City Slang »

Trending

Racist country
Brood X cicadas will soon emerge in Michigan after 17 years underground
Pandia Health is bringing home-delivered birth control medication to Michigan
Savage Love: My husband is sending money to a FinDom
Free Will Astrology (May 5-11)
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Events

  • Evanescence and Halestorm @ Little Caesars Arena

    • Sat., Dec. 11, 7 p.m. $39.50+

Speaking of...

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. 'Tresor 30' celebrates Detroit-Berlin connection through electronic music Read More

  2. Indie rock band Mt. Joy kicks off socially distant outdoor concert series in Pontiac, previously planned for Detroit Read More

  3. Legendary Detroit producer Don Was prepares for a gig of a lifetime and launches WDET series with Ann Delisi Read More

  4. Eminem, White Stripes join the NFT craze Read More

  5. Movement organizers announce free multi-venue 'micro' festival Memorial Day weekend Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 5, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation