Evanescence will bring Detroit to life with LCA stop in December with Halestorm

click to enlarge yakub88 / Shutterstock.com

WAKE US UP INSIDE, AMY LEE!

Throw out your alarm clock because alt-rock's leading lady is here to wake us up inside.

Evanescence — led by the incomparable and ultra-vampy Amy Lee — is teaming up with Halestorm , fronted by Lzzy Hale for a fall/winter tour. Yes, as infall and winter. Like, 2021. Stick it in our veins already — and bywe mean the vaccine so we can bask in the darkness of our one true queen.The 15 city arena tour in support of Evanescence's fifth studio record, 2021'swill kick off in Portland on Nov. 5 and will conclude in Massachusetts on December 18 but not before swinging through Detroit, where the two bands will take the Little Caesars Arena stage in Detroit on Saturday, Dec. 11.

“Words can’t express how excited we are to go back on tour with our friends and rock out again,” Lee said in a press release. “We’ve been building this new music in isolation for over a year and dreaming of what it will be like to finally play it live, and to experience it together with our fans for the first time. We can’t wait to see you there!”