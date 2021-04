Chris Stapleton announces a pair of dates at DTE Energy Music Theatre after 'Album of the Year' win

click to enlarge Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com

The pandemic has a lot of uswe could start over.While it may not be an option to do so, weglean inspiration by listening to, the Chris Stapleton record that took home the award for Album of the Year at last night's Academy of Country Music Awards, where he performed “Maggie's Song” with Miranda Lambert.The singer-songwriter and country music star, 43, is taking his award-winning 2020 record on the road via his upcoming outing aptly named the “All-American Roadshow,” including a pair of dates at DTE Energy Music Theatre.Stapleton is the latest country act to announce 2021 tours and will, once again, take the DTE stage on Friday, Aug. 6, and Saturday, Aug. 8, with support by “ America's Sweetheart ” Elle King on Friday, England's Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Yola on Saturday, and Kendell Marvel, who will perform both nights.