Monday, April 19, 2021

City Slang

Chris Stapleton announces a pair of dates at DTE Energy Music Theatre after 'Album of the Year' win

Posted By on Mon, Apr 19, 2021 at 12:26 PM

click to enlarge DEBBY WONG / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com

The pandemic has a lot of us wishing we could start over.

While it may not be an option to do so, we can glean inspiration by listening to Starting Over, the Chris Stapleton record that took home the award for Album of the Year at last night's Academy of Country Music Awards, where he performed “Maggie's Song” with Miranda Lambert.



The singer-songwriter and country music star, 43, is taking his award-winning 2020 record on the road via his upcoming outing aptly named the “All-American Roadshow,” including a pair of dates at DTE Energy Music Theatre.

Stapleton is the latest country act to announce 2021 tours and will, once again, take the DTE stage on Friday, Aug. 6, and Saturday, Aug. 8, with support by “America's Sweetheart” Elle King on Friday, England's Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Yola on Saturday, and Kendell Marvel, who will perform both nights.

Tickets start at $39.75 go on sale Friday, April 30 at 10 a.m. via 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com or Ticketmaster.com.


