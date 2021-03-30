City Slang

Tuesday, March 30, 2021

The Detroit Music Awards to stream next month with performances by Matt Smith, Electric Six, and Danny Kroha

Posted By on Tue, Mar 30, 2021 at 11:10 AM

click to enlarge Crazy Babies at the 2019 DMAs. - LUIS G.
  • Luis G.
  • Crazy Babies at the 2019 DMAs.

Nothing can stop the Detroit Music Awards except for, like, slow WiFi because, once again, the DMAs are headed to a screen near you.

The 30th annual celebration of Detroit-area music makers will turn to Facebook Live to stream the ceremony and all of its scheduled appearances, which include performances by Outrageous Cherry's Matt Smith, Electric Six, Keynote Sisters, Danny Kroha, as well as memorial tributes to Alto Reed and Mary Wilson. More performers, exclusive video releases, and tributes are set to be announced in the coming week.



This year's ceremony will take place starting at 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 11 on the Detroit Music Awards' Facebook page. As with previous ceremonies, the 30th iteration will celebrate Detroit's music scene by offering more than 70 awards across 11 categories selected by several phases of online votes by local musicians and music industry professionals.

As for presenters, the ceremony's organizers ensure an “all-star roster of music and entertainment luminaries from Detroit and beyond.” Last year, which also pivoted from its usual festivities at The Fillmore to an online format amid the pandemic, featured former Detroit Tigers Kirk Gibson and shock rock icon Alice Cooper as presenters. This year, Cooper is nominated for three DMAs across two mainstream/major budget categories in support of his latest record Detroit Stories, including a nod for Cooper's cover of Outrageous Cherry's “Our Love Will Change The World.” Small world, man.

For a full list of nominees and performers visit DetroitMusicAwards.net.


