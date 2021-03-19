Debut album from metro Detroit's Kate Hinote Trio harnesses closeness amid disconnection

Known for her membership in several bands, many of which she fronts because, well, Hinote's genre-bending voice soars, swells, and shrinks with a crispness and strikes the balance between joyful and sorrow-filled, Hinote wanted this project to be about capturing a sound and a mood as a whole.
“I knew I wanted to record an album not long after Matthew started playing with us, and then it just became picking songs and developing them until we had enough,” she says. “I was selective with the songs in that I did want them to fit the mood and be a good vocal for me, but lyrically I wasn’t following a particular theme.”
The result? An eclectic collection that begs for closeness and certainty at a time where both seem far from reach.
Though the record, as Hinote says, wasn't about maintaining a cohesive theme lyrically, much can be said for the space from which “Where You Dream Now” was written. Written by Hinote and Parmenter, the song's evolution played into its content and required an even deeper sense of isolation to push through the process.
Currently, Hinote is still basking in just how good her voice sounds when paired with Parmenter's violin. (She particularly loves when her voice and the violin sound like a duet) Hinote and her bandmates are eager to play live and create connections through this project.
“We love the excitement of performing and finding new ears and we want to go out and support this album and meet some new people around the mitten and elsewhere,” she says. “We plan to take time for writing new material as well and we’re hoping to find opportunities for that along the way as well.”Near is available for download on Bandcamp, iTunes, and Amazon.
