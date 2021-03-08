City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Monday, March 8, 2021

City Slang

Michigan musicians cover Aretha Franklin's 'Respect' in honor of International Women's Day

Posted By on Mon, Mar 8, 2021 at 12:14 PM

click to enlarge Michigan performers come together virtually to collaborate on an Aretha Franklin cover. - SCREEN GRAB/YOUTUBE
  • Screen grab/YouTube
  • Michigan performers come together virtually to collaborate on an Aretha Franklin cover.

When the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, recorded her groundbreaking anthem of equality, empowerment, and solidarity in 1967, women were prohibited from getting a credit card in their name, safely complaining about sexual harassment in the workplace, could not legally deny their husband sex, and, if pregnant, could legally be fired from their jobs ... for being pregnant.

In the 54 years since Franklin released her rendition and reimagining of “Respect” — originally recorded by Otis Redding several years earlier, which offered a much different and hyper-misogynistic view on the topic of, well, respect — we've come a long way in terms of women's rights, but the song and its message remain powerful reminders of the work yet to be done. (Equal pay, anyone?)



Honoring International Women's Day (which, like, doesn't guarantee women the day off and, instead, tasks them with the emotional labor of celebrating themselves) is the reason for the season for the more than two dozen musicians, performers, and vocalists hailing from Franklin's home state who came together to demand a little “R-E-S-P-E-C-T.”

The Grand Rapids-based Michigan Music Alliance organized an ambitious collaboration between 25 female artists, as well as engineers and producers, throughout the state in cooperation with five Michigan recording studios for an electric, saxophone-heavy, and soulful rendition of Franklin's hit classic.

Vocalists Serita (aka Black Rose) and Sarena Rae teamed up to tackle Franklin's larger than life vocal performance, with a former Franklin collaborator Gayelynn McKinney on drums, as well as performances by Christina Nielsen (Jack & the Bear), Josi Ala, Ingrid Racine, Zoe Cutler, Sami Blosser, BethAnne Kunert, Kaleigh Wilder, Emily Burns, Alice Sun, and others.

The track was released Monday with a video composed of each individual artist's behind-the-scenes recording experience, and the making of will be the subject of an upcoming episode of the Impactually podcast, which will also look at “the musical legacies that are being created by women of Michigan.”

You can watch the Michigan Music Alliance's “R.E.S.P.E.C.T.” performance below.


Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More City Slang »

Trending

Free Will Astrology (March 3-9)
The lost year
Alice Cooper on the greatest music city in the world — and coexisting with the most dangerous man in rock ’n’ roll
De Joy of child detainment
Senate Dems represent 56.5% of the country, yet Mitch McConnell and Joe Manchin control their agenda
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Alice Cooper on the greatest music city in the world — and coexisting with the most dangerous man in rock ’n’ roll Read More

  2. Producer responds to 'King of Farmington' with 'King of Southfield' Read More

  3. Twitter user creates supercut of swear words on Eminem's 'Slim Shady LP' and it fucking slaps Read More

  4. Here's a cover of 'Jack & Diane' but the lyrics are just 'suckin' on a chili dog' Read More

  5. Detroit rapper Trick Trick stars in new FX series ‘Hip Hop Uncovered’ Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 3, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Coronavirus Resources
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation